Pima County supes approves FY 2023 budget, focuses on roads, new ME building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a Tuesday meeting, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

The $1.93 billion budget includes $67 million for road repairs and $24 million to build a new Pima County Medical Examiner building.

The combined property tax rate will be 13 cents per $100 of assessed value. The rate has declined from that of Fiscal Year 2018.

The road repair spending includes a plan to repair all unincorporated county roads to good condition by 2030.

The Medical Examiner's Building will provide more space and modernized facilities.

----

——-

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.