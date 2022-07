In news that should surprise absolutely no one, the Duffer brothers announced that they will be making more shows for Netflix under their new production company, Upside Down Pictures. More surprising is one of the shows they’re going to make. The Duffer Brothers’ first slate of projects includes a live-action adaptation of the anime Death Note. No, you haven’t gone insane, and you’re not experiencing déjà vu. Another live action Death Note project is coming to Netflix. And, respectfully, allow us to offer a bit of advice: Stop.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO