ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Disney+ showcases a big Spider-Man change to the MCU timeline order

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXKVr_0gVdLzrX00

With each new MCU project release, we wonder how the new story fits on the larger timeline. That’s an essential detail for enjoying and understanding the larger storyline that Marvel is building with the help of movies and TV shows. With that in mind, fans should know that Disney Plus just made a significant change to the Marvel timeline when it comes to one of the Spider-Man movies that are part of the MCU.

If you’re not up to date with the MCU, you should know that some spoilers will follow below.

We’re currently in Phase 4, but the MCU movies and TV shows aren’t released in chronological order. Black Widow is a prequel that precedes the events in Infinity War. The Eternals story spans a few millennia, but most of the action happens in the present day after Endgame. Then there’s Loki, where most of the action happens outside the flow of time, outside of the regular MCU chronology.

With all that in mind, it’s all the more important for Spider-Man stories to make sense when it comes to the MCU timeline because these are movies that Sony makes. And Sony might not have proper access to MCU secrets. For example, No Way Home takes place before the events in Hawkeye and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Put differently, by the time we see Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in action in their respective adventures, they’ve already forgotten who Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is.

Then there’s the fact that Spider-Man movies aren’t widely available on Disney Plus. That’s where you can see the entire MCU in chronological order, except for the Peter Parker stories starring Holland. And it’s here where Disney apparently made a significant change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OeCdd_0gVdLzrX00
Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: Far From Home . Image source: Sony/Marvel

Spider-Man: Far From Home’s place on the Disney Plus MCU timeline

Far From Home is the MCU’s second standalone Spider-Man movie and the final title in Marvel’s Phase 3. The main events in the film occur in summer 2024, several months after the Endgame final fight, which happens in October 2023.

Then, No Way Home picks up right after Far From Home, but most of the events in it happen after Halloween 2023. But right before Doctor Strange 2 and Hawkeye.

These Spider-Man movies are unavailable on Disney Plus in the US due to licensing deals. But international Disney Plus users have access to some MCU Spider-Man titles. Even some of Sony’s previous Spider-Man titles are available on the streaming service. That’s where the Spider-Man timeline change comes from.

Disney Plus Japan subscribers found the timeline change for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The events in the second MCU Spider-Man take place after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, not before it.

That makes Far From Home the fifth project after Endgame, when looking at the MCU timeline. WandaVision, Loki, What If…?, and Falcon all happen before the MCU’s Spider-Man 2. Technically, most of the events in Loki and What If…? do not fit in the MCU chronology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9skX_0gVdLzrX00
Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wearing the new Captain America suit revealed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale. Image source: Marvel Studios

What it all means

Loki happens in a place where time doesn’t flow. As for What If…?, it’s a multiverse story, so the regular chronology can’t apply.

Even so, the Disney Plus timeline change for Spider-Man: No Way Home might have a beneficial effect. As Murphy’s Multiverse points out, it can help explain why Spider-Man was nowhere to be seen during the New York events in the final Falcon episodes. Maybe Peter was getting ready for his vacation. Or he was already on his way.

But this Marvel Wiki explains the events in the final Falcon episodes that occur in May and early June of 2024. Peter Parker starts getting ready for his adventures in Europe in mid-to-late June. Therefore, maybe Parker didn’t interfere with Falcon and the Winter Soldier because he knew they were on the ground, dealing with the situation.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Original Star Wars footage used in new Disney Plus documentary

Original Star Wars footage has made its way into a Disney production. A trailer for Light and Magic, an upcoming documentary TV series on effects house Industrial Light and Magic, contains an iconic moment from the OG Star Wars. During the montage of action movies that have gotten the ILM...
MOVIES
Collider

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Gets 'Marvel Studios' Assembled' Featurette

While Thor: Love and Thunder just hit theaters, many Marvel fans still can’t get over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Since the film debuted in theaters this past May, it has united both comic book and horror fans alike with its genre bending scares. Doctor Strange 2 has been on Disney+ for a couple of weeks now and is gearing up for its Blu-ray release later this month, but one of the best parts of Marvel Phase 4 has been the lengthy behind-the-scenes documentaries that have followed each new release. Now Marvel has announced the next documentary in the Marvel Studios’ Assembled series titled Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. They dropped a new trailer for the documentary, and it’s now available to stream on Disney+.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
BGR.com

This racy Netflix drama might be too triggering for some viewers

It’s something of an understatement to point out that Spanish-language TV shows are among the most popular Netflix series around the world. They are, in fact, huge for the streamer, as Netflix’s latest global Top 10 data reveals. For the 7-day period ending July 3, two Netflix series (Cafe con aroma de mujer, and Yo soy Betty, la fea) have each been on the Top 10 list of non-English Netflix series for at least 20 weeks.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Taika Waititi forgot Natalie Portman was in those Star Wars prequels

Taika Waititi memories of those Star Wars prequels are lost in a galaxy far far away. The filmmaker is gearing up for his turn in the Star Wars director chair and while discussing the ambitious venture with Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman, Waititi forgot a few credits on the actress's IMDB page.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Daredevil’ Series in the Works at Disney+: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio Will Return for ‘Echo’

Click here to read the full article. Editors’ Note, Updated July 7 at 12:27 p.m. ET: Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, who respectively played Daredevil and The Kingpin, are confirmed to reprise their MCU roles for upcoming Disney+ series “Echo.” D’Onofrio briefly starred in December 2021 show “Hawkeye,” where the titular Echo aka Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) was introduced. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news. Marvel had no comment. Sources told THR that an “Echo” plotline will include Daredevil (Cox) teaming up with a former ally once more. Podcast The Weekly Planet has reported that ally will be Jessica Jones, played by Krysten...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Chronological Order#Marvel#Eternals#No Way Home
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios X-Men ‘97 Reboot First Look Announcement Date Revealed

The Phase 4 of the MCU has brought a lot of expansion to the franchise, most notable with the introduction of the Multiverse. Marvel Studios also made the decision to join Disney+ at the start of this new phase, opening a lot of opportunities for a new way of storytelling, including the world of animation.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars: Ahsoka will be a “stand-alone chapter”

Since appearing in the animated series Clone Wars and Rebels, Ahsoka has become one of the most beloved Star Wars characters in a galaxy far, far away. However, her upcoming live-action Disney Plus series won’t be a convoluted call back to her past, instead offering fans a new viewing experience.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Stranger Things 5 is not coming anytime soon

Brace yourselves, Stranger Things fans: You might be in for a wait of as long as two years for the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. The reason why is partly due to the fact that the Duffer Brothers haven’t even started writing Stranger Things 5 yet, which they plan to start next month.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Country
Japan
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ on Disney+ or Any Other Streaming Platform?

The highly anticipated Thor sequel is finally in theaters worldwide. The God of Thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth, is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe hero to reach a fourth solo film — although he probably won’t be the last. Thor will venture on a journey of self-discovery in Thor: Love and Thunder, but can fans expect to join him on his voyage on Disney+ or another streaming service on the weekend of July 8, 2022?
MOVIES
BGR.com

Leak says Marvel might make a Fantastic Four announcement soon

Marvel confirmed a Fantastic Four reboot for the MCU back in July 2019 during its big MCU Phase 4 reveal. Since then, Marvel has only shared two updates. In December 2020, we learned that Jon Watts would direct the film. Then, in early May 2022, Watts confirmed he would not work on the reboot after all. We still have no idea who will play the members of the Fantastic Four, and Marvel has yet to announce the film’s release date.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jaw-dropping Thor: Love and Thunder Leak Surfaces Online Ahead of Premiere

Marvel fans are all hyped up for the return of the God of Thunder this week and the positive reception Thor: Love and Thunder has been getting from critics only adds to the excitement. Unsurprisingly, the film which is set for release on Friday is already being spoiled online. Warning:...
MOVIES
Decider.com

How to Watch the ‘Thor’ Movies Before ‘Love and Thunder’ Hits Theaters

The god of thunder is back! Thor: Love and Thunder marks the mighty return of not only Chris Hemsworth as the golden-tressed Avenger, but also Natalie Portman as his mortal love Jane Foster. Except there’s one major difference this time around: Jane Foster is worthy of wielding Mjolnir, and she’s mightier than ever. The film also features the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, the swaggering king of Asgard, and director Taika Waititi (who also voices the rock warrior Korg).
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

330K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy