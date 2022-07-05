ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Splashpads and spraygrounds in Memphis

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYYyd_0gVdLgKy00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With temperatures nearing triple digits, it’s a good time to remind adults and kids there are ways to cool down all around Memphis.

The following splash pad and sprayground locations are freely available to the public and further below, are locations that have a cost associated with them.

FREE

Beale St. Landing : CLOSED

Civic Center Plaza at 125 North Main Street: CLOSED

Crosstown Concourse: Open and free.

David Carnes Park : Open and free. Summer hours are 6:00 am – 8:00 pm

Mud Island River Park : The Gulf of Mexico and Lake Pontchartrain splash pad are both open for splashing but not swimming, according to the Memphis River Parks Partnership.

Peabody Park: Splash pad located on 712 Tanglewood.

Shelby Farms Park :  Open and free on Tuesdays. One-hour sessions begin on the hour starting at noon-5 pm.  Capacity is limited and admission is on a first come, first served basis.

Suggs Park: Open and free, according to the City of Collierville.

Whitehaven : Splash pad located at 4318 Graceland.

COST

Children’s Museum : H20h! is open according to The Children’s Museum of Memphis. The cost is $5 additional to museum admission.

Memphis Zoo: Splash pad is not open as of July 5, according to the Memphis Zoo.

Shelby Farms Park: Open daily. Reservations recommended. $10.95 for everyone 3 and up. (free on Tuesdays)

WC Johnson Park : Open but requires a pass, according to the City of Collierville.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

First Whataburger in Mid-South set to open next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anticipated wait for the return of Whataburger in the Mid-South is finally over. The first of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Mid-South will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11. It will be located in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East just east of Airways. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The wait for Whataburger is almost over in the Mid-South. The first location in the area is set to open Monday, July 11, at 11 a.m. in Southaven. The restaurant will be located at 176 Goodman Road. A second location, located at 6829 Getwell Road, will be opening soon as well. Whataburger did not give a specific date, but it’s expected to open in the coming weeks.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Cooling center opens amid excessive heat warning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis will open a cooling center on July 9 at 11 a.m. due to dangerous temperatures. This comes after an excessive heat warning was placed in effect for the following counties: Alcorn, Benton, Coahoma, Crittenden, Cross, DeSoto, Fayette, Hardeman, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, McNairy, Panola, Phillips, Quitman, Shelby, St. Francis, Tate, Tippah, Tunica.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile headed to Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hold onto your buns, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to the Mid-South. On July 8-10, the famous sausage vehicle will be parked at several Kroger locations in the area. July 8. Collierville. 3685 S Houston Levee Rd. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 240 New Byhalia...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
City
Collierville, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Travel Channel

National Dive Bar Day: Is There a Portal To Hell In Memphis?

National Dive Bar Day is July 7, and a small Memphis joint may be pulling double duty as a dive bar and a portal for dark energy. The building that houses Earnestine and Hazel’s in Memphis, Tennessee has been a church, a store, a hair salon, a cafe, a brothel, and a dive bar — and it has picked up its fair share of paranormal activity.
MEMPHIS, TN
colliervilleh-i.com

Local development looks to break from Memphis sanitation

A developer in Collierville is attempting to break away from Memphis’ sewer treatment providers. Next week, the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen will discuss a sewer relocation project for the Gallina Centro planned development that expresses an “intent to disconnect from the City of Memphis.”. In...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Murfreesboro man missing after visiting Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Middle Tennessee are searching for a missing man who never returned home after visiting Memphis. Donald Eugene Foster, 51, of Murfreesboro was reported missing on Monday, July 4 by the residential care facility where he currently lives. Police say Foster was returning to Murfreesboro after visiting his mother in Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Humane Society overwhelmed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Humane Society is now at capacity. The non-profit said they have been taking in a lot of animals, including strays and puppies and kittens from pets that have not been spayed or neutered. The shelter said it is unable to take in any extra...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What To Do#Local Life#Travel Info#Swimming#Tanglewood#Children S Museum#Memphis Zoo#The Memphis Zoo#Wc
WREG

Memphis hits 100 for 10th day this year; area under Excessive Heat Warning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday marked the third day in a row, and 10th day this year, that temperatures in Memphis hit 100 or above. The entire Mid-South remains under and Excessive Heat Warning through Friday, and in many counties — including Shelby — that warning will continue through Sunday. ► Complete list of counties under […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Reunion celebrates family legacy

Ruth Bridgeforth Lester Day declared, she was first nail salon owner in Memphis. Photo: Mack Bridgeforth and Ruth Bridgeforth Lester were crowned patriarch and matriarch during Saturday’s Bridgeforth family reunion. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) It was more than just your normal reunion on Saturday, July 2, when the Bridgeforth...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Bike Night on Beale returns Wednesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street is hosting another Bike Night on Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Beale Street Management announced via Twitter that all motorcyclists & passengers must wear a helmet while riding. Motorcycles on Beale Street are to be driven at a slow speed while also being mindful of pedestrians.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arlington church pays MLGW bills for 103

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— An Arlington church donated $40,000 to pay off 103 MLGW customers’ utility bills in the Millington and Arlington areas. Oak Spring Baptist Church donated 10% of its income to Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s Gift of Comfort Program. “It’s just a need we have identified. It doesn’t stop the bleeding, but it does […]
ARLINGTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WREG

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
SARDIS, MS
WREG

$20K reward offered for information on dog set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis-based dog rescue organization is offering $20,000 for information on the suspects responsible for setting a dog on fire. Riona was doused in gasoline and set on fire in the Nutbush neighborhood in Memphis in June. Tails of Hope Dog Rescue, a Memphis-based organization, rescued her and have posted updates on her condition since then.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Everything But Donuts opens its doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — All July long, we want to celebrate Memphis and the resilient small businesses that call the Mid-South home. A new bakery in Southaven, Everything But Donuts, opened its doors less than a week ago at 775 Goodman Rd. E. Ste. 11. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Caleb Hilliard...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Mighty 990

Memphis, Mid-South Under Extreme Heat Warning

Much of the Mid-South is under an excessive heat warning. Heat index values above 110 are expected. The counties included in the Excessive Heat Warning are:. Shelby, Fayette, Carroll, Lauderdale, Tipton, Haywood, Crockett, Madison, Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer and Gibson in Tennessee; Mississippi, Lee and Phillips in Arkansas; DeSoto, Marshall, Tunica, Tate, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola and Tallahatchie in Mississippi.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash leaves I-55 bridge into Memphis blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning on the Interstate 55 bridge heading into Memphis from Arkansas. The southbound lanes are blocked as TDOT tries to tow a tractor-trailer to the Memphis side of the bridge. Take the I-40 bridge this morning to save time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis auto dealers ask for state to help end tag ‘crisis’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis auto dealers are asking the state to step in to help with a backlog of license tag applications in Shelby County, saying the problem has become a “crisis.” WREG spoke to one county commissioner says it may be time for the state to take over. The Greater Memphis Automobile Dealers Association […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

10-year-old accidentally shot in Wynne, Ark.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old boy is seriously injured after he was accidentally shot in Wynne, Arkansas. The Wynne Police Department said the Cross County Sheriff’s Office received the call at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers arrived on the scene on Fitzhugh Circle and found a 10-year-old boy who had been shot in […]
WYNNE, AR
WREG

WREG

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy