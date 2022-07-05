ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco police say 'hostile’ crowd threw fireworks, glass bottles at officers during July Fourth celebrations

By Ariana Bindman
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They also threw glass bottles and reportedly lit trash bins on...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

SFPD offers $100K reward to help solve 2001 homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced Friday it is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) in a homicide from 2001. The homicide victim, 25-year-old Paula Brien, was found dead near 455 Harriet Street on June 18, 2001.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Name Victim Of Monday Night Fatal Shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) The name of the victim killed Monday in an Oakland shooting was released Friday by police. Tyree Foster Jr., 52, of Burbank, was shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Dowling Street in East Oakland. Foster was in the driver's seat of a vehicle when...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man steals $35K worth of thermostats from former employer in Santa Rosa: police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after stealing an estimated 150 to 200 Nest Thermostats from his former employer at a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced Friday. The series of thefts was reported to be over the past five months, and the value of the stolen items is approximately $35,000.
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC7 News Bay Area

Bay Area couple opens up about surviving I-580 shooting as bullet 'went right past' their faces

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An engaged couple found themselves in the middle of a gun battle on Interstate 580, and they're finally able to talk publicly about it. It happened on a normal Tuesday, June 14 at 5 p.m. Leaving work in San Leandro and headed eastbound on Interstate 580, Garrett Mason and fiancée Tina Do found themselves in the middle of a shootout as a vehicle cut them off as another tailed them. A bullet came through the front windshield and exited through the rear window, shattering glass. A dashboard camera captured the encounter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for selling, manufacturing ghost guns

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a man on Thursday for illegally manufacturing and selling ghost guns, it announced on Facebook. Fredy Oseguera, 32, of Windsor was arrested for several felony offenses. Oseguera was arrested in Windsor at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. SRPD detectives served two search warrants, on the […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Driver Arrested in Santa Rosa for Displaying Firearm in Road Rage Incident

A driver has been arrested by Santa Rosa police after he displayed a firearm during a road rage incident. On Tuesday, police responded to the report in the area of Goodman Avenue in Santa Rosa. Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was subsequently arrested and cops retrieved a Glock style 9mm pistol from the vehicle. The suspect, who wasn’t named in the press release, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and charged with several firearm related crimes.
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires
Eater

Eight People Arrested for Allegedly Running Massive Black Market Caviar Ring in the Bay Area

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife launched a wild investigation into a local, illegal caviar operation in November 2020, leading to the arrest of eight people on suspicion of illegal fishing, the East Bay Times reports. The suspects are accused of fishing sturgeon in the Carquinez Strait and Sacramento River — highly illegal since sturgeon are a threatened species and federally protected — and selling the sturgeon caviar for $150 a pound, versus the $100 an ounce prices caviar of that type can typically command.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news24-680.com

Armed Robbery Reported In Downtown Walnut Creek Friday

Two men reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint mid-block on Carmel Drive Friday, making off with a watch and other items and escaping in a Mercedes sedan. No one was believed harmed during the incident, reported at approximately 6:25 p.m. No estimate of loss was given. The two gunmen were...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area men charged with bribing Vallejo city official

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two Bay Area men were charged on Thursday with bribing a Vallejo city official, according to the United States Department of Justice. Steven Chu, 40, of San Bruno and Ben Guan, 35, of San Francisco were each hit with one count of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and one count of federal program bribery.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Resident shot at after confronting catalytic converter thieves in El Sobrante, suspects flee

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. - An El Sobrante resident who witnessed a catalytic convertor theft in progress was shot at by the thieves, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department says. The incident happened Thursday at around 9:40 a.m. Deputies were dispatched to the call of a shooting at the 100 block of Renee Court near May Raod. The sheriff's department said the resident confronted two subjects stealing the valuable part from a vehicle. One of the suspects fired a shot at the resident, who was not struck.
EL SOBRANTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTVU FOX 2

Couple injured in deadly Oakland chase can't afford to get car back

OAKLAND, Calif. - A young couple hospitalized after two Oakland police officers chased a 19-year-old driver, which ended in a crash that killed their 28-year-old cousin has at least two other major problems. Ina Lavalu, 24, and her husband, Daniel Fifita, 25, each suffered injuries so significant that they can't...
OAKLAND, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo police lieutenant files harassment lawsuit against city

VALLEJO – A Vallejo police lieutenant, who was reinstated after he was fired last year, has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit while also alleging he has been the target of age discrimination and harassment by Chief Shawny Williams. Lt. Herman Robinson filed his lawsuit in Solano County Superior Court...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

8 arrests made in Bay Area caviar black market investigation

For the past few years, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials have been investigating California's caviar black market. Now, the investigation is coming to a close with eight arrests, according to the East Bay Times. Authorities say suspects have been illegally fishing sturgeon — the only species that can...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy