San Francisco police say 'hostile’ crowd threw fireworks, glass bottles at officers during July Fourth celebrations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An engaged couple found themselves in the middle of a gun battle on Interstate 580, and they're finally able to talk publicly about it. It happened on a normal Tuesday, June 14 at 5 p.m. Leaving work in San Leandro and headed eastbound on Interstate 580, Garrett Mason and fiancée Tina Do found themselves in the middle of a shootout as a vehicle cut them off as another tailed them. A bullet came through the front windshield and exited through the rear window, shattering glass. A dashboard camera captured the encounter.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO