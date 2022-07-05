Fire damages roof of New Milford High School

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a fire at New Milford High School Tuesday afternoon that damaged the roof of the building.

It was reported around 2:10 p.m., according to the Fire Marshal’s office, and the fire was put under control around 5:40 p.m.

According to the New Milford Fire Marshal’s Office, six firefighters were injured while battling the fire, and there were more than 100 responders.

There is a lot of water damage and one section of the roof is completely off, according to Water Witch Hose Company No. 2 Chief Kurt Elsesser.

While it is not clear what caused the fire, workers had been using torches to install a new roof at the time, according to officials. Fire Marshal Kevin Reynolds and Deputy Fire Marshal Ed Pagan are investigating the cause of the fire.

New Milford Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo said around 25 to 30 students were doing credit recovery in the building and around 30 to 40 staff members were inside the building as well. DiCorpo said she was notified around 2:15 p.m. and by that point, all students and staff had been evacuated and the fire department was on the scene.

DiCorpo said they are going to take a few days to assess the situation and move summer programming credit recovery offsite. She said Tuesday they would be meeting first thing Wednesday morning to set up Chromebooks and get everything moving in order to notify families of the next steps.

“This is going to be a continuing process as we had a large unfortunate event here,” said New Milford Mayor Pete Bass. “It is going to take some time to get everything together, not only for summer school but for school in the fall.”

School officials are now searching for air-conditioned spaces for other summer programs, including one that was supposed to start Wednesday.

