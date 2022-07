Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Peter Antonacci as Director of the Office of Election Crimes and Security, housed within the Florida Department of State. The Office of Election Crimes and Security is charged with investigating all election crimes in Florida and overseeing the implementation of measures that will ensure Florida’s elections remain secure. Antonacci has had an extensive career in public service, including experience in election security as a Deputy Attorney General, Statewide Prosecutor, and Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO