The UNC basketball staff is on the road this week for the live evaluation period, watching recruits from future classes play in tournaments. The biggest event is the Nike EYBL session taking place in Kansas City as the Tar Heels have set up shop there so far. While head coach Hubert Davis has watched 2023 commit G.G. Jackson on both Thursday and Friday, the Tar Heels are also keeping tabs on two other recruits in the 2024 cycle. UNC sent three coaches, including Davis, to watch four-star in-state prospect Isaiah Evans per Joe Tipton of On3. Evans is a Huntersville, North Carolina...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 23 MINUTES AGO