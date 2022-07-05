Three suspects wanted in pattern of Manhattan assaults, robberies: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for three men who have been involved in three separate robberies and assaults, which took place in a 10-day window. In every instance, the victims were attacked from behind and then robbed.

The first incident took place on the Upper West Side June 11, police said. Police said at about 4:57 a.m., a 36-year-old man was walking on Broadway when two men approached him from behind. The suspects proceeded to punch and kick the victim, which caused him to fall to the ground.

The thieves were able to take about $3, credit cards and a phone from the man before fleeing on foot. That victim was treated by EMS on scene.

One of those suspects was apprehended by police, and the other is still at large.

On June 21, also on the Upper West Side, four men targeted a 70-year-old man. Police said the victim was walking on Broadway about 1:26 a.m. when he was approached from behind. One of the suspects demanded property while another struck him in the face and hand. The other two suspects surrounded the victim and “engaged him in a conversation.”

Police did not specify if anything was taken from the second victim. He refused medical attention at the scene.

Three of the four suspects in that incident have been apprehended, police said.

Later that day, at about 7:54 p.m., one suspect approached a 55-year-old woman from behind while she was inside of a Hell’s Kitchen business on Amsterdam Avenue. He forcibly grabbed cash from her hand and pushed her to the ground before running away. He was able to steal $380 and a debit card.

The third victim also refused medical attention at the scene.

The unidentified individuals are described as three males, all approximately between 18 and 20 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

