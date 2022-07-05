ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Millionaire buys 25-foot-tall Cold War-era radar system to 'hunt UFOs': Founder of autonomous car company worth up to $250 million asks the public what he should do with the technology once it's brought back to life

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

While most millionaires spend their fortune on pricey cars and luxurious boats, William Sachiti used his fortune to purchase a Cold War era radar station in Norwich, England.

Sachiti, who is a British entrepreneur, purchased a network of private roads along a 250,000 square mile to test his ‘spaceship, alien-looking’ autonomous vehicles, but the radar system was an added bonus.

UFOs obviously,’ he jokingly told DailyMail.com in response to being asked what he plans on doing with the gigantic 25-foot-tall machine that once alerted the British army to oncoming nuclear missiles.

‘I will find a way to bring this to life and let the people choose the best way to use it,' he said.

‘If people want to hunt UFOS, I guess it is hunting UFOs.’

The massive system is located on the Royal Air Force Neatishead, an air defense station in England.

In 2010, it was advertised for sale with an asking price of $4,780,000 – Sachiti declined to say how much he paid for the location.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ugug4_0gVdHS4W00
While most millionaires spend their fortune on pricey cars and luxurious boats, William Sachiti used his fortune to purchase a Cold War era radar station in Norwich, England

During a Zoom interview, Sachiti gave DailyMail.com a close up look at the coveted radar system that is about 65 feet wide and sits on a large pedestal.

‘This thing could do for others what Star Trek did for me as a kid,’ he said, noting that it will take about two years until the radar system is up and running.

He reached out on Reddit for help on bringing it back to life, which he says is part of his belief in the power of crowdsourcing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHoeC_0gVdHS4W00
William Sachiti, who is a British entrepreneur, purchased a network of private roads along a 250,000 square mile to test his autonomous vehicles

Sachiti is a roboticist, artificial intelligence expert and serial entrepreneur who uses his free time to solve the problems of the world, he told DailyMail.com.

His prized possession, however, is his company Kar-go, which uses self-driving cars to deliver packages.

‘Think of it as a post office sorter on wheels. It drives to an address, opens its trunk and out comes a package,’ Sachiti said, sharing a look at the small, green robotic machine with DailyMail.com.

‘It only delivers small parcels because they make up 80 percent of the parcels shipped.’

The autonomous, four-wheeled vehicle sits low to the ground and features an aerodynamic look that is colored green and black, along with a license plate on the front and back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQMzV_0gVdHS4W00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQyMG_0gVdHS4W00

Sachiti told DailyMail.com that it is not just the vehicle he is focused on, it is the supercomputer ‘brain’ inside of it.

The system is being used by the Royal Air Force and by a company that monitors 25 percent of UK roads.

‘They are using our car vision to detect potholes and depth,’ he said.

Elon Musk’s Tesla announced on Monday that its vehicles are now scanning for potholes – a feature that came much later than Sachiti’s.

He also gave DailyMail.com a tour of his ‘space bus’ that is a traveling office and auto shop for engineers to work on the autonomous vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLqTI_0gVdHS4W00
Sachiti also gave DailyMail.com a tour of his ‘space bus’ that is a traveling office and auto shop for engineers to work on the autonomous vehicles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJwzl_0gVdHS4W00

It once ran on diesel, but Sachiti redesigned it to only use the power of the sun.

The highlight of the bus is a chair with a steering wheel at the back, which looks similar to one seen in arcades.

The chair allows engineers to take over control of the autonomous vehicles and drive them into the bus to work on them.

While his team is testing the vehicles along the roads, Sachiti plans on bringing new life to the radar system, which was part of an early warning system meant to alert the British military if nuclear missiles were coming their way.

Known as the AMES Type 84 radar unit, this one was in operation from 1962 through 1994 and released microwaves to detect nukes.

Sachiti does not plan on using it for its original purpose, but instead hopes the public can find a task more suitable for the modern world.

‘My expensive hobby will finding UFOS,’ he said. ‘If that is what the world wants, who am I to judge.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian Navy takes delivery of Putin's super sub: Largest submarine to be built in 30 years that has enough firepower to take out entire cities and unleash 'radioactive tsunamis' is set to go into service

The Russian Navy were delivered a 'doomsday' submarine yesterday equipped with nuclear torpedoes 'the size of a school-bus' so powerful they could cause a 'radioactive tsunami'. The 184m (604ft), 30,000 ton Belgorod submarine is the largest sub built in 30 years and can fit six 80ft long Poseidon nuclear torpedo...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Life-saving' technology on smart motorways is failing to detect nearly four in 10 broken-down vehicles within a 'safe time limit'

Life-saving technology on smart motorways is failing to detect nearly four in ten broken-down vehicles within a time limit considered safe by road bosses. A shocking internal report found stopped vehicle detection (SVD) technology is flagging only 62 per cent of those stranded in live traffic within 20 seconds. This...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

1962 Ferrari 250 GTE with missing seats, holes in the floor and so much rust that its door came off in the auctioneers hand sells for £110,000

An old Ferrari described as a 'rustbucket' complete with missing seats and holes in the floor has sold for a massive £110,000. The 1962 250 GTE model, which was originally bought by its owner in 1973 for £800 - £4,500 today - had been in storage in a leaking barn in west Wales for 40 years when it was rediscovered.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Refer a friend to get more spend: MISS MONEYSAVER JASMINE BIRTLES on how referral payments can cut your energy bills and get you discounts on holiday accommodation

Are you more likely to buy something if it has been recommended by a friend?. Have you ever suggested a big purchase to a pal and then thought afterwards the company they bought it from should really have given you commission? Well, more and more businesses are realising that word-of-mouth recommendations like this are very valuable and should be rewarded.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

Virgin worker delivers brutally honest speech as she tells passengers their flight has been cancelled, forcing some to sleep at McDonald's: 'I'll be straight up with you, go home'

A Virgin employee has delivered a tough message to hundreds of travellers after their late-night flight was cancelled minutes before departure - go home. The Virgin staff member took to the intercom at Sydney Airport in June to tell the shocked travellers they would have to leave the domestic terminal immediately.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Multi-millionaire who gave street sweeper drinking buddy £200,000 to help him pay off divorce bills and mortgage when he fell on hard times wins court fight to make him pay it all back

A multi-millionaire who handed £200,000 to a street sweeper drinking buddy nearly ten years ago has won a court fight to make him pay it all back. John Rankin Cornforth handed the cash in instalments to local council street sweeper Simon Denyer to pay off divorce bills and the mortgage on his flat between 2012 and 2014.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Radar#Cold War#Self Driving Cars#British
Daily Mail

American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle

A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

473K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy