Netflix’s latest upgrade that they hope will keep you subscribed for years to come: Spatial audio. And what, pray tell, is spatial audio? Well, according to Netflix’s own press release, it “helps to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix.” In other words, even if you don’t have a mind-blowing sound system with speakers placed at multiple points around your living room or home theater, spatial audio is supposed to do a decent job of replicating that experience.

