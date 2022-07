The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for June, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Theft: In the area of Monmouth St., a patrol unit took a report of theft of a bicycle on 06/01/2022. Owner reported a blue and yellow in color mountain bike was stolen from the rear of a business. The bike was valued at $500.00. Ptl. Tanner Shea.

