A new law is now effect, that raises the age through which a child must use a child passenger restraint or booster seat to 10 years old. If the child is seven years of age or older but less than 10 years of age, the person operating the motor vehicle shall be exempt from restraining the child in a child passenger restraint system with harness or booster seat that meets federal motor vehicle safety standards at the time of manufacture if the child is correctly restrained by a lap and shoulder seat belt assembly; provided that the child is over four feet and nine inches in height.

