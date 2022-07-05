Nearly 60 bullet casings found after two kids shot in bounce house

Scene (Photo By Joe Lynch)

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is continuing to investigate after two children were shot inside a bounce house during a Fourth of July party on the east side.

Another man was also hit by gunfire and drover himself to a nearby hospital, according to IMPD.

Police were called to the area of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday. According to IMPD, officers arrived on scene within moments of the shooting and found two children who had been shot.

Police said the children, an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were initially taken to area trauma centers in critical condition, but have since been upgraded to “stable” condition.

“They’re not treating a small child for falling out of a bounce house, they’re treating them because they were both shot by individuals who just pulled up and opened fire into a crowd of people,” IMPD Captain Mike Leepper said.

According to the incident report, investigators recovered 57 bullet casings at the scene. Some bullet holes were visible in nearby buildings on Tuesday.

“Bullets have consequences. When they leave guns, they don’t stop until they hit something,” Leepper said.

Pastor James Jackson, whose church is just blocks away from where the shooting happened, said he was saddened but not surprised.

Jackson said the intersection is a hotspot for violence. He’d like to see the community step up and say enough is enough.

“I’d like to see parents taking more time to talk to their children about the sanctity of life,” Pastor Jackson said. “We need more spiritual formation, particularly when dealing with character and integrity and all these things necessary on the road towards peace.”

IMPD said its investigators are looking for surveillance video and spoke to numerous people on scene. However, they’d still like anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“The code of the street of not talking to the police that needs to go away,” Lt. Shane Foley said. “We’re hopeful that someone or multiple people will have information that will lead to the identity and apprehension of the suspects involved in this case.”

IMPD hasn’t released details on any suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.