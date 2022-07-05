ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MA

Exchange of gunfire in Chelsea nearly hits Dunkin’ customer

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfnO0_0gVdGSXN00

CHELSEA, Mass. — Chelsea Police released a photo of a person of interest in connection to a daytime shooting Tuesday.

Police say 15 rounds were fired, and one of those bullets went right through a window of a Dunkin’ on Washington Avenue.

Dunkin’ employees say one of their regular customers was sitting at a table when shots were fired right outside.

The man was drinking his coffee when one bullet went right into the window where he was sitting.

“Everybody concerned about that, but he was not injured. He was okay,” said Amita Paul, a Dunkin’ employee.

A very close call for that customer, but luckily police say no one was hurt.

“We were scared. We were scared,” said Paul.

Chelsea Police say gunfire was exchanged between two cars in the parking lot of the McDonald’s off Revere Beach Parkway just before 2PM.

Then a white vehicle, possibly a “Zipcar” took off down Sagamore Avenue, while a black Volkswagen was left at the scene, still running, after it was struck by bullets.

Police say two men were seen running from that black car, and they captured an image of one of them through surveillance.

Police are now calling that man a person of interest in connection to this shooting.

“So I would have been close to it, but this is my second cup today, so I wasn’t sitting down,” said Anthony Carbone, a regular customer at the Dunkin’.

Carbone says he can’t believe bullets went flying here in the middle of the day.

“It’s just bizarre that all we have now is people shooting at each other, it’s like a wild, wild west all over again,” said Carbone. “You don’t have to be in Chicago or Texas, it’s right here in beautiful downtown Chelsea.”

Chelsea Police say this shooting was not random - they believe the two parties knew each other, and they’re still actively searching for that person of interest.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man accused of inappropriately touching himself in a Kingston movie theatre

KINGSTON, Mass. — Viewers were left shocked after a man was allegedly caught pleasuring himself in a busy movie theatre, according to authorities. Kingston Police say that Dana Mcleod, 28, of Burlington, Connecticut, was apparently watching sexually explicit material and touching himself inappropriately inside Regal Cinemas at the Kingston Mall. Multiple people including at least one child allegedly saw Mcleod performing this act, according to officials.
KINGSTON, MA
iheart.com

Malden Man Arrested For Soliciting Woman At South Station

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Malden man was arrested after he solicited a woman for sex at the MBTA Bus Terminal at South Station Friday morning, Transit Police said. Officers responded to South Station at around 4 a.m. for a report of a female victim being harassed by an unknown male. The victim told officers she was waiting for a bus when she was approached by a male who offered her money in exchange for sex.
MALDEN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chelsea, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Chelsea, MA
CBS Boston

"They possibly could be testing us": Police explain the danger of 'swatting' calls

CHELSEA -- Police are investigating a so-called swatting call that sent officers swarming the Parkway Plaza shopping center in Chelsea Thursday with reports of an active shooter. It sent people running for cover. An employee at a nearby store, who doesn't want to be identified, said it was frightening. "All we saw were police we had no idea what was going on until many a good ten minutes later someone ran into the store and were like 'someone brought a gun into Home Depot.'" Patricia Ginewicz, a manager at the Dollar Tree, said everyone was nervous. "They ran in, they were asking...
CHELSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews battling fire in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — Fire crews are battling a large house fire on Gray Cliff Road in Newton. The fire broke out shortly after 10:30 p.m., Friday. Flames can be seen shooting well into the air, lighting up the night sky. Crews have the immediate area blocked off as they...
NEWTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH man arrested in Arlington, accused of Gorham double murder

GORHAM, N.H. — Authorities have arrested a New Hampshire man in Massachusetts on Friday, charged with the murder of two people in Gorham. Law enforcement officials announced an arrest warrant on Thursday for Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, New Hampshire, for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The warrant charges him for the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 48-year-old Keith Labelle, who were killed in a Gorham home in April, according to investigators.
GORHAM, NH
whdh.com

Revere man arraigned after allegedly groping unconscious woman for 30 minutes

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Revere man was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court, facing five charges including larceny and indecent assault and battery after allegedly groping an unconscious woman. Muneeb Mohammed, 49, allegedly groped an intoxicated and unconscious victim in the Transportation Building in February, according to Assistant District Attorney Bader...
REVERE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vehicles#Violent Crime#Chelsea Police#Mcdonald
Daily Voice

Lynn Man Caught Breaking Into Tewksbury Home: Police

A man from Lynn was charged with breaking and entering, among other charges, after police caught him leaving a home in Tewksbury earlier this week, authorities said. Police responded to a report of a suspicious male inside a home on Kennedy Road while the residents were away around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, Tewksbury Police said.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Daily Voice

Man In His Underwear Attacks Worker With Metal Broom In Somerville

Somerville Police are investigating after a man wearing just his underwear allegedly attacked another man with a metal broom last week. Officers responded to the assault in the area of 33 Tower Street around 3:16 a.m. on Friday, July 1, police said. Upon arrival, the male victim said he was working near a dumpster when the alleged assailant struck him in the head with the broom.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive fire tears through home in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — A massive four-alarm fire tore through a home in Newton late Friday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Gray Cliff Road around 10:30 p.m. found flames consuming a multi-level home. Photos and video from the scene showed the flames shooting into the...
NEWTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weymouth latest town to find neo-Nazi propaganda dropped in neighborhood

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — At least three plastic baggies with rocks and neo-Nazi propaganda were found this week on lawns along Pierce Road, Weymouth Police said Thursday. Investigators said the flyers were dropped by the Nationalist Social Club, a hate group founded in Worcester in 2019 and responsible for similar propaganda discovered in Hamilton and Ipswich. The rocks were likely used to give the baggies weight so they could be thrown easily from a passing vehicle, Lt. Paul Carey said.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
115K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy