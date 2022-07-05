Exchange of gunfire in Chelsea nearly hits Dunkin’ customer

CHELSEA, Mass. — Chelsea Police released a photo of a person of interest in connection to a daytime shooting Tuesday.

Police say 15 rounds were fired, and one of those bullets went right through a window of a Dunkin’ on Washington Avenue.

Dunkin’ employees say one of their regular customers was sitting at a table when shots were fired right outside.

The man was drinking his coffee when one bullet went right into the window where he was sitting.

“Everybody concerned about that, but he was not injured. He was okay,” said Amita Paul, a Dunkin’ employee.

A very close call for that customer, but luckily police say no one was hurt.

“We were scared. We were scared,” said Paul.

Chelsea Police say gunfire was exchanged between two cars in the parking lot of the McDonald’s off Revere Beach Parkway just before 2PM.

Then a white vehicle, possibly a “Zipcar” took off down Sagamore Avenue, while a black Volkswagen was left at the scene, still running, after it was struck by bullets.

Police say two men were seen running from that black car, and they captured an image of one of them through surveillance.

Police are now calling that man a person of interest in connection to this shooting.

“So I would have been close to it, but this is my second cup today, so I wasn’t sitting down,” said Anthony Carbone, a regular customer at the Dunkin’.

Carbone says he can’t believe bullets went flying here in the middle of the day.

“It’s just bizarre that all we have now is people shooting at each other, it’s like a wild, wild west all over again,” said Carbone. “You don’t have to be in Chicago or Texas, it’s right here in beautiful downtown Chelsea.”

Chelsea Police say this shooting was not random - they believe the two parties knew each other, and they’re still actively searching for that person of interest.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group