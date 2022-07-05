Toddler who lost both parents in Highland Park parade shooting was found under dad’s body

The slain victims of Monday’s Highland Park parade massacre include a married couple in their 30s who left behind a 2-year-old son – who’d been found under his dead father during the mayhem.

Irina McCarthy, 35, and her husband Kevin McCarthy, 37, were at the parade with their toddler Aiden when a gunman disguised in women’s clothing opened fire on the Fourth of July celebration, turning the typically joyous event into a blood-soaked nightmare, officials said.

The couple were among seven innocent people shot dead during the mayhem.

Their son was discovered under the body of his mortally wounded father by a fleeing passer-by, according to the Daily Beast.

“My boyfriend handed me this little boy and said he was underneath this father who was shot in the leg,” Lauren Silva, 38, recalled. “They were trying to stop the bleeding, so I brought the boy downstairs into the garage.”

“He kept asking if mom and dad are going to come back soon,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up in the child’s honor by friends of Irina.

“In the aftermath of the Highland Park, IL shootings on July 4, the North Shore community rallied to help a boy who we knew nothing about. We took him to safety under tragic circumstances, came together to locate his grandparents, and prayed for the safety of his family,” the fundraiser states.

“Sadly, I need to share his name…Aiden McCarthy. And he needs more of our help. His parents Irina & Kevin were killed during the July 4 shooting. At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents.”

The child is currently under the care of Irina’s parents, Misha and Nina Levberg, the fundraiser stated.

“He will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan. He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows,” the GoFundMe explained.

“On behalf of his family, and with their permission, I am establishing this fundraiser to support him and the caregivers who will be tasked with raising, caring for, and supporting Aiden as he and his support system embark on this unexpected journey.”

Stephen Straus, 88, has been identified as the third victim of the Highland Park, Illinois parade shooting.

Angela Vella, a friend of Irina, wrote on Facebook that her “stomach is in knots.”

“I can’t believe this has happened. Irina was such a fun person with a genuine soul. I have so many positive memories with her,” Vella wrote.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family, especially her sweet sweet little boy. If you are able to donate, please do so. I am still in shock and incredibly hurt over her passing, along with the rest of the tragedy as a whole.”

Another victim identified by shattered relatives Tuesday was 88-year-old Stephen Strauss – a “sweet and gentle” financial adviser who still took the train to his Chicago office every day.

Straus’s grandson Tobias Straus said he was at a “loss for words” when reached by The Post.

“[He was] active, very active… for his age it was pretty remarkable,” Tobias said by phone of his granddad.

“He was in great shape, especially for his age. He definitely could’ve lived a lot longer.”

Despite his advanced age, Stephen was still working as a financial advisor in Downtown Chicago and would commute to the office each morning by train, Tobias said.

“He was always biking and walking, and he went to work everyday by choice,” the heartbroken grandson said.

Stephen Straus was remembered as a “sweet and gentle soul” by his niece.

Cynthia Straus, Stephen’s niece, posted a heartfelt tribute to her uncle on Facebook, writing “no one should die this way.”

“Yesterday, the darkest day you can imagine, my Uncle, my father’s brother, Steve Straus, was killed in The Highland Park 4th of July Day Parade shooting. It was a tragic, senseless loss,” Cynthia wrote.

“He is integral to our family, a kind, sweet and gentle soul with great humor, intelligence and keen wit. He towered over our family like a protective Oak sheltering his own,” she continued.

“Follow The Sun Steve, to the other side of the veil. Only those who have left this world know what awaits, and for me I can only say that if there are bells at Heaven’s Gate they are chiming and cheering for you, for a life well lived, and a soul well served.”

Three other victims have been identified in the tragedy so far — 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo, 63-year-old Jacki Sundheim and 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein.

Farid Amirouche, who lives across the street from Goldstein, was at the parade with his wife and daughter when the shooting broke out and was shaken to learn his neighbor was among those killed.

Jacki Lovi Sundheim was identified as the second victim in the Highland Park July 4th parade shooting in Chicago, Illinois.

Nicolas Toledo was another victim at the Highland Park parade shooting.

“I’m sitting here in shock,” Amirouche told The Post by phone, adding Goldstein was a “very nice person.”

“We’re not used to seeing stuff like that and I’m very disturbed that this is my neighbor, her house is facing my house.”

The identity of the seventh victim, who died in a hospital outside of Lake County, is yet to be released.

A local Highland Park resident, 21-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo, was taken into custody in connection with the incident. He’s yet to be charged.