Oklahoma State

Oklahoman, Cherokee Nation member awarded Medal of Honor

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Dwight Birdwell receives the Medal of Honor. (Courtesy of Cherokee Nation)

President Biden has awarded the Medal of Honor to four U.S. soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War.

“Not every service member has received the full recognition they deserve,” President Biden said during the Medal of Honor ceremony. “Today, we are setting the record straight.”

Recipients include Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist Five Dennis M. Fujii, and retired Major John J. Duffy.

Birdwell is an Oklahoma resident and member of the Cherokee Nation.

On Jan. 31, 1968, enemy forces attacked an American base near Saigon. Birdwell’s tank commander was disabled in the attack, but the soldier was able to move the tank and fire back.

Birdwell was struck in his face and chest, but he refused to retreat for help. He helped rescue other members of his unit before he was taken for treatment.

“Mr. Birdwell is someone I deeply respect, not only for his service to our Tribal Nation, but also for his service to our country,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., who attended the White House Medal of Honor ceremony. “Honoring his heroic deeds and bestowing the Medal of Honor to him is the right thing to do for his valiant actions during the Vietnam War. He is a true Cherokee patriot who put his own life at risk without hesitation and expected no commendation.”

Birdwell was honorably discharged in December 1968 and currently practices law in Oklahoma City. He also served on the Cherokee Nation’s Supreme Court from 1987-1999.

“Mr. Birdwell is a decorated Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Army and was later awarded for his extraordinary heroism in multiple battles in 1968,” said Cherokee Nation Secretary of Veteran Affairs S. Joe Crittenden. “He is a longtime servant to the Cherokee people and a highly-respected citizen of the Cherokee Nation, and I am proud to say on a personal level that Dwight is a dear friend. He is deserving of this award and is a true Cherokee Warrior.”

“I’m overwhelmed. Receiving the Medal of Honor is a validation of a long-standing tradition of Cherokee people -- men and women -- serving not only to protect and defend the United States, but the Cherokee people as well,” Birdwell said. “It gives validation to that tradition. It’s not about me; it also brings honor to those I served with who died in battle. It’s as much for them as it is for me. The big thing is that I’m so proud of being a Cherokee citizen and bringing honor to the Cherokee Nation and the Cherokee people.”

Birdwell is also a recipient of two Silver Stars and a Purple Heart.

