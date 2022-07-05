Tucker Barnhart on Tigers' bench again Tuesday

CHICAGO (AP) — Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in three runs, and the Detroit Tigers won their sixth straight, beating the Chicago White Sox 7-5 on Friday night. The Tigers went ahead by five and hung on after Chicago scored three in the eighth and put two on in the ninth, extending their longest win streak since a seven-game run last July. Candelario hit a tying two-run homer against Lucas Giolito in the sixth inning and chased him with a two-out RBI single in the seventh that made it 3-2. Detroit scored three more in the inning, with Willi Castro adding run-scoring single and Javier Báez driving in two more with a bases-loaded double against Joe Kelly.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO