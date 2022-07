Click here to read the full article. Lightyear doesn’t think battery-powered vehicles are sustainable enough. That’s why the Dutch-based tech startup has spent the past six years working on a solar-powered EV called the 0. And now the company says that vehicle, which can supposedly go months between charges, is finally ready to hit the road. The 0 is a more refined version of the One concept that Lightyear first showed off in 2019. The production EV still has the same teardrop-shaped body and rear wheel spats as the prototype, but everything else has been simplified. From the nose to the long...

CARS ・ 28 DAYS AGO