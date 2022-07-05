ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Shane Lowry does his best 'Happy Gilmore,' signs bald head at the JP McManus Pro-Am

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The native son is the people’s champion this week.

Shane Lowry is teeing it up with the best players in the world early Tuesday at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor before the Genesis Scottish Open gets underway on Thursday morning. And the crowds love him.

He’s been dishing out autographs after nearly every hole as every Irish fan in attendance wants to go home with a piece of Lowry memorabilia.

Rory O’Connor, an Irish author and friend of Lowry, was one of the lucky fans to receive a signature from the Open champion, but his was a bit more unique.

With his best Happy Gilmore impression, Lowry signed O’Connor’s bald head.

Doesn’t get much better than this.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Since J.T. Poston won John Deere Classic, caddie Aaron Flener says there's now time to 'wash our underwear' before heading to Open Championship at St. Andrews

“Conversations with Champions, presented by Sentry” is a weekly series from Golfweek in collaboration with The Caddie Network, where we take you behind the scenes for a chat with the winning caddie from the most recent PGA Tour event. This week: Aaron Flener, caddie for J.T. Poston at the 2022 John Deere Classic.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Scottish Open: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, tee times, radio, golf coverage

Before players turn their attention to the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, they will first head to North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2022 Scottish Open. Serving as a precursor for the year's final major championship, the Scottish Open marks the first co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour outside of the World Golf Championships.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

