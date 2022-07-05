Shane Lowry does his best 'Happy Gilmore,' signs bald head at the JP McManus Pro-Am

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The native son is the people’s champion this week.

Shane Lowry is teeing it up with the best players in the world early Tuesday at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor before the Genesis Scottish Open gets underway on Thursday morning. And the crowds love him.

He’s been dishing out autographs after nearly every hole as every Irish fan in attendance wants to go home with a piece of Lowry memorabilia.

Rory O’Connor, an Irish author and friend of Lowry, was one of the lucky fans to receive a signature from the Open champion, but his was a bit more unique.

With his best Happy Gilmore impression, Lowry signed O’Connor’s bald head.

Doesn’t get much better than this.