Memphis, TN

Video of Ja Morant tipping waitress $500 goes viral on Twitter

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant just signed a new 5-year/$193-million deal and he’s not wasting any time spreading the love.

Video of Ja Morant leaving a $500 tip for a waitress went viral on Twitter.

The clip was shared by Shot By Nie and reposted by Overtime.

After seeing the amount, she asked Ja if he was some kind of professional football or basketball player.

When she asked which team, Ja said, “Your new favorite team. The Grizzlies.”

The woman was shocked and then asked Ja his name.

When he told her who he was, she screamed with delight and ran.

Morant has a history of sharing his blessings. Memphis fans will remember when the Grizzlies point guard won the Most Improved Player award in 2022 just to turn around and give it to his teammate.

