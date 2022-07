As you begin to plan out your garden or think about what trees and flowers you wish to adorn your front yard, it's crucial to consider which USDA hardiness zone best describes the area in which you live. This is the first factor to take into consideration regarding what grows where. In total, there are 13 zones, each correlating to a 10-degree Fahrenheit spread of average winter temperatures. Many of the flowering annuals that need to be replanted each season in colder zones will actually bloom perennially in certain areas of the states that lie closest to the equator. These include Hawaii, South Florida, and Southern California.

