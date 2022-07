MANISTEE — Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. plans to open its Manistee Health Center at 148 W. Parkdale Ave. this month. "Athough NMSHI has operated a health center in Manistee for some time, they are excited to relocate to a newly renovated, convenient location to better serve patients. NMHSI has purchased the building at this location, deepening their commitment to bring wellness to life for Manistee residents of all ages," read a news release in part.

