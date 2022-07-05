ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Central Oregonians celebrate the Fourth of July in wide variety of ways

By KTVZ News Team
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Redmond's big parade and festival to a similar gathering in Sunriver and Bend's Freedom Ride, the traditional variety of fun Fourth of July events took place across the High...

ktvz.com

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Here is the Day 2 clue for the Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt 2022

The second clues for this years 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt were revealed Thursday. Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle has been placed in parks and trails throughout the state. The hunt...
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Wild Ride's Wild Ride

When Redmond's Wild Ride Brewing was an unnamed project in the planning stage—it opened in 2014—one of the five original co-owners remarked that the process itself was "a wild ride" and the concept stuck. Eight years and one global pandemic later, the ride now flows into Prineville. In addition to the original 20-barrel system, the beer makers now operate a five-barrel pilot system and taproom in what looks mighty similar to its original location—down to the glass garage doors, towering grain silo and bank of four food trucks. If it ain't broke....
PRINEVILLE, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Records, Claims, Fossils, Gold, Weird Plants

(Oregon Coast) – It's a wide world of surprises on these beaches. Oregon's shores present some wild finds in nature – sometimes millions of years old – and discoveries in how mankind has categorized things out here. Getting to know the Oregon coast better always means a few raised eyebrows. (Above: photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KTVL

Does your tap water taste different this summer? This may be why.

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
MEDFORD, OR
polkio.com

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife News

NEWPORT, Ore – The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the opening of razor clam harvesting on the south coast. Recent shellfish samples taken from the area indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the limit for two consecutive sampling weeks.
NEWPORT, OR
The Oregonian

7 peaceful properties to rent for an Oregon high desert getaway: Bungalows, country cabins, and more

Portland summer is a sight to behold, offering blooming roses and warm river days. However, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to get out of town, consider trading the city for Oregon’s spacious high deserts. From the Painted Hills to the rural landscapes of Joseph, take a look at some of the best Oregon desert stays to visit this summer, all from Vrbo, which has more options if one of these doesn’t work for your travel plans.
PORTLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 7/7 – SWAT Responds to Armed Barricaded Domestic Assault Suspect in Central Point, Medford Water Commission Says It Is Working To Fix Strange Smell And Taste To Tap Water

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. SWAT Responds to Armed Barricaded Domestic Assault Suspect in Central Point. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT, Crisis Negotiators Team (CNT), and detectives...
MEDFORD, OR
#Redmonds#Americans#Anti American
The Madras Pioneer

ZX Ranch in Eastern Oregon is one of nation's largest ranches

Started in 1880s, ranch grew to 1.3 million acres, now runs a herd of about 20,000. The ZX Ranch is located near Paisley, Oregon. It was established in the 1880s by a prospector named John D. Coughlin. It was primarily a cattle ranch, and he acquired land under the Wetlands Act of Oregon and by purchasing land from the Klippel family. He expanded his holdings but after 20 years, he sold the marshy ground to the Kern County Land Company based in Bakersfield, California. The company did extensive work to drain the Chewaucan Marsh and develop a large irrigation system. This allowed the company to develop large scale hay production. The ZX brand was registered to the Chewaucan Land and Livestock Company in 1918. It is not certain how the brand was developed, but some of the earlier ranches had brands with similar letters such as the XYZ and YZ, and they may have decided to use ZX.
PAISLEY, OR
KTVZ

Deschutes Historical Museum seeks antique vendors for first outdoor Antique Fair

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes Historical Museum is seeking vendors for their first outdoor Antique Fair on Saturday, August 20. The museum seeks vendors who offer a variety of quality antiques and collectibles, with no reproductions or replicas. Vendors can find the vendor application online at www.deschuteshistory.org/antiquefair. The...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon’s 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt begins Wednesday

Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Five daily clues as to their locations will be revealed starting Wednesday. During the Hidden Bottle Hunt 2022, the bottles will be hidden in parks and trails throughout...
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

The Well's Run Dry

It was early June when Mari V. went to do a load of laundry one morning and found the machine had no water. Then, she turned on the faucet — again, no water. Mari, who owns and lives at a horse farm near Tumalo, typically relies on a 545-feet-deep well to give her horses water and meet household needs. That is, until last month.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

High Life Adventures gives bird’s-eye view of Oregon’s greenery

WARRENTON, Ore (KPTV) – Zipping through the trees is one way to take in the natural beauty of Oregon, and High Life Adventures offers just that!. This family owned and operated business offers eight ziplines, axe throwing, and even a challenge course. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by High Life Adventures to find out how to get prepared for your trip and how they’ve expanded over the last few years.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., July 7

OHA report – July 6, 2022 – Cases: 1,858, 819,681 total; Deaths: 14 new, 7,836 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than (6/29). CHW report – July 6, 2022 – New cases: 11; Active cases: 324; Hospitalizations: 4; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,024.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map, July 6

Oregon State Fire Marshal release – SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University launched Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map. Some homes and properties identified within the map may be subject to future defensible space regulations the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and its partners are currently developing through an open public process. Through legislation, Senate Bill 762, which was passed and signed into law last summer, the OSFM was tasked with developing the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The code development process is currently underway and involves a wide range of stakeholders across Oregon. Senate Bill 762 outlines that the code must be completed by December 2022. The OSFM and its stakeholders are on track to meet that timeline. For context, the development of the Oregon Defensible Space Code is following the same process the OSFM uses to adopt and codify the Oregon Fire Code every three years. The Oregon Defensible Space Code intends to protect life and property in the event of a wildfire. The code may apply to properties that meet two requirements. First, the home or property must be in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk on the Oregon Wildfire Risk Map. According to OSU and ODF, approximately 80,000 of the 120,276 tax lots in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk classifications currently have a structure that may be subject to new codes or standards. According to OSU and ODF, this figure represents approximately five percent of properties in Oregon. The OSFM would like to stress the importance of defensible space and the added protection it could provide your family and home. The OSFM has developed several tools to help homeowners begin defensible space projects. More information and potential grant opportunities can be found on the OSFM’s website, under Oregon Defensible Space Code. The Office welcomes public comments and feedback on the defensible space code through this form. “We know from decades of wildfires in Oregon that wildfire does not recognize map lines,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “Even if people find that they are not within the boundaries where future standards might apply, the majority of Oregon still has an elevated risk. We ask that all Oregonians take the necessary steps to create defensible space, no matter where they fall on the map. The more we do together to prepare our homes, the more resilient our communities will become against the rising threat of wildfire.” In the last year, the OSFM launched two initiatives to rise to the challenge of wildlife, Response Ready Oregon and Fire Adapted Oregon. We’ve set up special sections on our website to learn more about how these initiatives are already helping.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Balloons Over Bend returns for another colorful, high-flying weekend later this month

BEND, ORE., July 5 – Lay It Out Events is pleased to announce the return of an annual favorite – The RE/MAX Key Properties Balloons Over Bend, July 22-24. Where else will you find breathtaking views of hot air balloons drifting across the skyline of the Cascade Mountains? It’s all about early morning launches, night glows and making memories to last a lifetime.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Deadly Weekend For Oregon Mountains

BEND, OR-- Mountain rescue teams were busy over the weekend. Clackamas County Search and Rescue responded to Mt. Hood Saturday. Witnesses reported a Happy Valley man lost his ice ax and fell 600 - 700 feet. A National Guard helicopter flew him to a Portland hospital with serious injuries. On...
BEND, OR

