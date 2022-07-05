President Biden is speaking at Cleveland high school Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — President Joe Biden is once again coming to Cleveland, this time stopping at a local high school Wednesday.

Coming to Max S. Hayes High School on West 65th Street, the president plans to “deliver remarks on his economic agenda and building the economy from the bottom up and the middle out,” the White House said in a release. Union workers and retirees are also expected to be in attendance during the speech.

An exact time of the president’s arrival has not been announced.

Biden was last in Northeast Ohio in February , when he visited Lorain to help unveil a new $1 billion effort targeting the clean-up of nearly two dozen historically degraded or polluted sites along the Great Lakes.

