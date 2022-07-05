ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

President Biden is speaking at Cleveland high school Wednesday

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcwNP_0gVdCv5A00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — President Joe Biden is once again coming to Cleveland, this time stopping at a local high school Wednesday.

Man hits lottery after dreaming winning numbers

Coming to Max S. Hayes High School on West 65th Street, the president plans to “deliver remarks on his economic agenda and building the economy from the bottom up and the middle out,” the White House said in a release. Union workers and retirees are also expected to be in attendance during the speech.

An exact time of the president’s arrival has not been announced.

Look for FOX 8 News to stream the event live.

Biden was last in Northeast Ohio in February , when he visited Lorain to help unveil a new $1 billion effort targeting the clean-up of nearly two dozen historically degraded or polluted sites along the Great Lakes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Lorain, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Local
Ohio Education
Cleveland, OH
Elections
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Education
Cleveland, OH
Government
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Tioga Borough police officer withdraws application two days after swearing in

TIOGA BOROUGH, Pa. (WETM) – Less than two days after being sworn in as the sole police officer for Tioga Borough, prompting demonstrations and a firestorm of controversy, Timothy Loehmann has withdrawn his application, according to the District Attorney and Borough Council President. Council President Steve Hazlett and Tioga County District Attorney’s Office confirmed in […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NBC News

Tim Ryan raises $9.1 million in Ohio Senate race

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, raised $9.1 million in the second fundraising quarter for his Senate campaign, according to figures shared first with NBC News. Ryan more than doubled his $4.1 million fundraising haul from the first three months of the year, adding nearly 90,000 new donors from April through June, per his campaign. Nearly all of the second quarter contributions were in amounts of $100 or less.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#High School#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Fox 8 News#Nexstar Media Inc
US News and World Report

Biden in Ohio to Woo Blue-Collar Voters

CLEVELAND (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden touted plans to bolster pension plans for millions of Americans on a visit to Ohio to woo working class voters frustrated by inflation. “We have seen the risk that millions of workers face as they watch their hard-earned pensions turn into broken promises. We...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
White House
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy