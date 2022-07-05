ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Charlotte, Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 16:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rockbridge County in west central Virginia North central Amherst County in central Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 406 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairfield, or 8 miles east of Rockbridge Baths, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockbridge Baths Cornwall Alto Fairfield Oronoco Brownsburg and Vesuvius. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randleman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Randleman, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley, Climax, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Forest Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Granville, Nash, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Nash; Wake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NASH...SOUTHEASTERN GRANVILLE...NORTHEASTERN WAKE SOUTHWESTERN WILSON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 803 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wake Forest to near Bailey, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Franklinton, Bailey, Bunn, Knightdale, Wendell and Rolesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve already been dealing with severe storms and more could be coming our way through this evening and later tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 13 cities and counties in our viewing area, including Lynchburg, Danville, and Martinsville. These...
ROANOKE, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Appomattox; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Franklin; Greensville; Halifax; Henry; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Prince Edward; Southampton; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMELIA APPOMATTOX BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CHARLOTTE CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE FRANKLIN GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA PRINCE EDWARD SOUTHAMPTON SUSSEX VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Nelson County in central Virginia West central Albemarle County in central Virginia The southeastern City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Staunton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Crews respond to water rescue in Campbell Co. park

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — First responders from both Campbell County and Pittsylvania County were called to English Park Monday evening to perform a water rescue operation. According to the Altavista Fire Company, the swift water rescue team responded to the area around the rope swing in English Park...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WBTV

Suspect in 2021 Salisbury murder arrested in Virginia

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The suspect accused of murdering a man in Salisbury last year was arrested in Danville, Va., police say. According the Salisbury Police Department, Samuel Lee White, 41, was arrested on July 7 for an outstanding murder warrant. White is accused of shooting and killing Gary Dionne...
SALISBURY, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Man arrested for Rustburg murder

A North Carolina man was arrested in connection with the murder of a man found lying in front of a church parking lot in Rustburg on July 5. Michael Cerillo, 52, of Lexington, N.C. was arrested July 7 and charged with second degree murder, possession of a firearm and use of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
RUSTBURG, VA
WFXR

Nine dead after crashing on Virginia highways over Fourth of July weekend

(WFXR) — The 2022 Independence Day weekend proved to be a deadly one — especially for motorcyclists — in Virginia, with a total of nine lives lost in crashes across the Commonwealth’s highways. According to Virginia State Police, the holiday statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 1 and concluded at midnight […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Franklin County woman dies in crash with tree

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Franklin County woman died in a crash Wednesday morning. Erin Sheree Jones, 45, of Wirtz, was traveling in a 2016 Honda Civic On Jubal Early Highway, just south of Silver Lake Road around 10:30 when her vehicle ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

PittCo Danville Health District had 389 firearm injuries since 2016

The Pittsylvania County Danville Health District logged 389 injuries related to firearms from 2016 to present, according to a new dashboard provided by the Virginia Department of Health. Males age 25-34 living within the Pittsylvania County Danville District suffered the majority of the gunshot injuries, according to data provided on...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville man arrested for North Carolina killing

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (WDBJ) — A Danville man has been arrested for the killing of a woman in North Carolina Saturday. Ky-Un Talik Thompson, 20, is charged with felony first-degree murder and is being held under no bond for the death of Kimora Johnson, 18. The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office...
DANVILLE, VA
shoredailynews.com

2022 July 4 Holiday Proves Deadly for Motorcyclists in Virginia

RICHMOND – Preliminary reports indicate the 2022 Independence Day weekend proved deadly for nine individuals, to include three motorcyclists, across Virginia. The holiday statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday (July 1, 2022) and concluded at midnight on Monday (July 4, 2022) as part of the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.). Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt. During last year’s four-day Independence Day Operation C.A.R.E initiative, there were 12 traffic deaths on Virginia highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
altavistajournal.com

Arrest made in the murder of Robert Staton

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that an arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Robert Staton that took place on July 5, 2022. On July 7, after an extensive investigation, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office obtained charges on Michael Cerillo, 52, of Lexington, NC. Cerillo was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm by a convicted felon.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Delays expected after two-vehicle crash blocks traffic

Roanoke County – Update as of 9:36 a.m. Traffic is back open near Challenger Avenue and Valley Gateway Boulevard after a two-vehicle crash caused Roanoke County Police to block the roadway. Details surrounding the cause of the crash have not been released at this time. Original story:. Roanoke County...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
southhillenterprise.com

SH 16-18 Stars Cruise to Area Title

The South Hill Babe Ruth 16-18 year-old All-Stars cruised past Lunenburg and Brunswick to capture the three-team Area 2 title last week at Parker Park. The championship earns South Hill a bid to the Virginia Babe Ruth state tournament that will get underway at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Powhatan when the local team plays Stafford.
SOUTH HILL, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

9 drivers killed during July 4 weekend, 69 arrested for driving under influence in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people, including three motorcyclists, died this past Fourth of July weekend across Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. The nine deadly crashes happened in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth and the counties of Chesterfield, Botetourt, King William, Loudoun and Warren. VSP said the motorcycle crashes happened in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County. One person was also killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in King William County.
VIRGINIA STATE

