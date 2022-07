Grants Pass, Ore. — News 10 viewer, Rick Friedman, wrote in and asked: "Our neighbor to the south, California, closes all forest service lands when fire season hits extreme. This can be seen when driving on Highway 199 towards the coast and on Highway 5 driving south. All back roads are gated shut. We have one road here in Grants Pass, Spencer Creek Road, that goes to BLM and National Forest Land. This road does not close during fire season because it is "public land." People camp, shoot guns, dump trash, and drive the back county at will. Why is this?"

GRANTS PASS, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO