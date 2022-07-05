Severe Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Cedar, Knox, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 06:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Fillmore; Franklin; Hall; Hamilton; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Webster; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, at least brief areas of visibility down to 1/2 to 1/4 mile or less in dense fog early this morning. For the Heat Advisory, heat index readings as high as 100 to 106 degrees are expected during the afternoon and early evening hours on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Dense Fog Advisory this morning, although the entire Advisory area probably won`t experience truly dense fog, much of the area will continue to have, or will eventually see development of visibility around 1/2 mile or less. For the Heat Advisory on Sunday, winds will provide at least some relief from the heat, averaging 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. This is a one-day heat event, as Monday will be several degrees cooler.

