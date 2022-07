CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials with The Georgia Dept. of Transportation (GDOT), said that the I-16/I-95 Interchange ramps are nearing completion. Jill Nagel, the GDOT communications officer for southeast Georgia, said that the $317.4 million project will alleviate some of the congestion in the high-traffic area, and it will provide a safer route for drivers to merge on and off the highway.

