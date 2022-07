Marta Kauffman, co-creator of Friends, is now speaking out about the show's lack of diversity. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kauffman admits that she feels "embarrassed" about the lack of diversity the show had. Speaking on it, she said: "I’ve learned a lot in the last 20 years." This led her to continue by saying: "Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It’s painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I’m embarrassed that I didn’t know better 25 years ago."

