POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police Department officers are seeking witnesses to a physical disturbance that occurred at 420 North Main Street during Revive on June 29.

The disturbance was between a male and a female and took place at approximately 5:15 p.m. near the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavillion.

If you have any information, email lherrick@pocatello.us and reference case number 22-P12741.