Suspect who fired at officers shot and killed, Martin County sheriff says

By LATASHA SAUNDERS, JEFF MORRIS
wchstv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The sheriff in Martin County, Kentucky, said officers shot and killed a suspect Monday...

wchstv.com

WOWK 13 News

Rescue crews free two people after crash on US-23

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) — At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue and Paintsville Fire were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 23 at Steep Hill Road. Rescue crews freed two people, one of whom with serious injuries, according to W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue. Three people were transported...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Man wanted for questioning in theft case

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Deputies need you help finding a man wanted for questioning in connection with a theft case in Greenup County. The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday shared his photo with us. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call their local 911...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Route posted for fallen K9 deputy’s journey home

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the route a K9 deputy shot and killed last week will take on his final journey home. Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 Drago was shot and killed last Thursday in a police shootout in Allen. Drago’s journey home is set to begin...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Elderly Johnson man killed in lawnmower accident

STAMBAUGH —An elderly Johnson County man died in a lawnmower at accident Monday evening, according to information released by W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue.Michael Green, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene.“That was a real steep area where he was mowing,” Johnson County Coroner J. R. Frisby said. “It flipped over on him.”In a post on its Facebook page, W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said they were called around 6 p.m.to a residence at Stambaugh for a reported lawnmower accident.Upon arrival, they found that a male subject had somehow lost control of the large zero-turn mower he was operating and gone over an embankment, suffering fatal injuries.W.R. Castle assisted Paintsville EMS, Kentucky State Police, Frisby and Deputy Coroner Rick Ratliff at the scene.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Person taken into custody after shots fired at Paintsville, Ky., apartment complex

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — A person was taken into custody Wednesday evening after allegedly firing gunshots at an apartment complex in Johnson County, Kentucky. The shooting was reported at an apartment complex near the intersection of State Route 321 and Mill Branch Road in Paintsville, according to mayor Bill Mike Runyon. No one was injured in the incident.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Pike County arrested after tossing bag of drugs and fleeing police

After a brief chase, a Pike County man who had driven away from a traffic stop was apprehended and charged with drug trafficking. Just north of the cut-through, a state trooper observed Scott Hurley, 41, of Pikeville, traveling at 70 mph on U.S. 23. Hurley pulled onto Bypass Road after police attempted to stop him, but he continued to drive.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Lawrence woman faces potential life sentence for federal meth charge

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Lawrence County native faces the potential sentence of life in prison, after being indicted on a federal drug charge. Shelly Collins, 33, of Louisville but formerly from Louisa, was arrested by Louisa Police March 30, after an officer went to check on a car that had been reported as stolen and found her in the car, along with 3 lbs. of meth, an ounce of heroin and 2 oz. of marijuana.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Woman arrested after shotgun fired inside apartments

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - More details have been released Wednesday night about a shot-fired incident at an apartment building that ended with a woman’s arrest and a truck being hit in a parking lot. Paintsville Police say Shaundena Conley, 45, faces several felony charges in connection with the incident....
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Crash on US-23 in Johnson County sends three to hospital

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were transported to Paintsville ARH following a two-vehicle crash north of Paintsville Friday. Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure confirmed the crash happened near Martin’s Peterbilt-Eastern Ky. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Kentucky 321. McClure added that while US-23 was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Accident leads to partial closing on KY-321

AUXIER, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Dispatch tells WYMT they responded to a crash on KY-321 near the Family Dollar in Auxier Thursday. Dispatchers say the accident resulted in only minor injuries and, as of now, two lanes remain closed. We will update this story once road conditions change or further...
AUXIER, KY
WSAZ

Arrest made following shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man injured, according to the Huntington Police Department. West Virginia probation and parole officers took Valendale Jerome Herron, 22, of Detroit into custody without incident at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Huntington Police say...
HUNTINGTON, WV

