Suspect who fired at officers shot and killed, Martin County sheriff says

STAMBAUGH —An elderly Johnson County man died in a lawnmower at accident Monday evening, according to information released by W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue.Michael Green, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene.“That was a real steep area where he was mowing,” Johnson County Coroner J. R. Frisby said. “It flipped over on him.”In a post on its Facebook page, W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said they were called around 6 p.m.to a residence at Stambaugh for a reported lawnmower accident.Upon arrival, they found that a male subject had somehow lost control of the large zero-turn mower he was operating and gone over an embankment, suffering fatal injuries.W.R. Castle assisted Paintsville EMS, Kentucky State Police, Frisby and Deputy Coroner Rick Ratliff at the scene.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO