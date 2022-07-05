Suspect who fired at officers shot and killed, Martin County sheriff says

STAMBAUGH —An elderly Johnson County man died in a lawnmower at accident Monday evening, according to information released by W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue.Michael Green, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene.“That was a real steep area where he was mowing,” Johnson County Coroner J. R. Frisby said. “It flipped over on him.”In a post on its Facebook page, W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said they were called around 6 p.m.to a residence at Stambaugh for a reported lawnmower accident.Upon arrival, they found that a male subject had somehow lost control of the large zero-turn mower he was operating and gone over an embankment, suffering fatal injuries.W.R. Castle assisted Paintsville EMS, Kentucky State Police, Frisby and Deputy Coroner Rick Ratliff at the scene.
Comments / 2