ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Smithfield Foods settles pork price-fixing lawsuit for $42M

By JOSH FUNK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08K4hS_0gVdAjo600
Pork Price Fixing Settlement FILE - Employees of two departments at the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., report to work, May 4, 2020. Smithfield Foods will pay restaurants and caterers $42 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the giant meat producer of conspiring to inflate pork prices. Smithfield didn't admit any wrongdoing but the deal will likely only add to concerns about how the lack of competition in the industry affects meat prices. Lawyers began notifying companies affected by the settlement Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File) (Stephen Groves)

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Smithfield Foods will pay restaurants and caterers $42 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the giant meat producer of conspiring to inflate pork prices, which will likely only add to concerns about how the lack of competition in the industry affects meat prices.

Lawyers began notifying companies affected by this latest settlement Tuesday. Previously, Smithfield settled with a different group of pork buyers for $83 million, and JBS agreed to pay the restaurants and caterers $12.75 million in the pork lawsuit. Earlier this year, JBS also said it would pay $52.5 million to settle a similar beef price-fixing lawsuit. Neither Smithfield nor JBS admitted any wrongdoing as part of those settlements, and officials at Smithfield's headquarters in Virginia declined to comment on the details of the deal.

Additional price-fixing lawsuits have also been filed against chicken producers. Nearly $200 million of settlements have been approved in those chicken cases.

The restaurant companies that sued accused the meat processors that control more than 70% of pork production of coordinating efforts to limit the supply of hogs and inflate prices between 2009 and this year.

The lawsuit remains pending against other major pork producers, including Hormel, Tyson Foods, Seaboard Foods and Triumph Foods, and the Agri Stats database company they allegedly used to share confidential information about price, capacity and demand.

The lawsuit says that the private information in those reports allowed competitors to compare their profits and helped them control the supply and price of pork.

The meat industry argues that supply and demand factors drive prices, not anticompetitive behavior, but the industry's practices have been questioned by the White House, several prominent members of Congress and trade groups.

The Biden administration has announced several efforts to boost competition in the industry to help reduce food prices including a $1 billion plan to help independent slaughterhouses expand.

The U.S. Departments of Justice and Agriculture also created a website earlier this year to make it easier for farmers and ranchers to report any concerns about anticompetitive behavior in the industry.

A Minnesota federal judge is scheduled to hold a hearing in October to consider whether to approve the Smithfield settlement, but he already gave it preliminary approval in April.

“We look forward to moving for final approval of our settlement with Smithfield and continuing to litigate with the remaining defendants,” one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, Blaine Finley, said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Is This Why The Price Of Beef Keeps Increasing?

While there are obvious price discrepancies in beef cuts, if you live in the United States, the price you are currently paying for beef, whether you're buying ground or filet mignon, is much higher than five years ago. While supply and demand variations are expected each year, prices in the meat market began going haywire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

The nation's largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices. Sysco recently filed a federal lawsuit in Texas accusing Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef of price fixing. The lawsuit said those companies have conspired to suppress the number of cattle being slaughtered at least since 2015 to help drive up the price of beef. The allegations are similar to ones in lawsuits filed by grocery stores, ranchers, restaurants and other wholesalers that have been pending in Minnesota federal court since 2020.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
The Dogington Post

RECALL ALERT: Primal Pet Foods Recalls Single Lot Of “ Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula (6-pound)” Over Potential Contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Pet food manufacturer Primal Pet Foods voluntarily recalls a single lot of one of its products due to potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes. The recall announced on July 6 was handled in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
MARYLAND STATE
Discovery

Insect Feed Can Transform the Farming Industry

It takes around one hectare (2.5 acres) of land to produce a metric ton of soy each year, but the same area could grow nearly 140 metric tons of insects. Cutting back on soybeans or corn for compound animal feeds can also reduce deforestation, especially in important areas like Brazil and the Amazon rainforest, where trees are slashed to expand cropland.
AGRICULTURE
Food & Wine

France Bans Plant-Based 'Meat' from Being Marketed as Steak, Bacon, or Sausage

It may be a job for plant-based food manufacturers, or it might be added to the to-do lists of French etymologists, but somebody is going to have to come up with a new name for plant-based steaks and sausages. Last week, France became the first European country to ban words that have been used to describe meats or fish — like "steak" — from being used for their meatless counterparts.
AGRICULTURE
foodsafetynews.com

Bird flu eases in commercial poultry, but APHIS fears it could return in fall

Commercial poultry flocks in the United States have mostly escaped highly pathogenic avian influenza during the past month. And a world snapshot for the period from May 19 through June 8 by the World Animal Health Information System of the World Organisation for Animal Health also shows Commercial poultry flocks in the United States have mostly escaped highly pathogenic avian influenza during the past month (HPAI) tapering off.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithfield Foods#Hormel Foods#Tyson Foods#Lawsuits#Meat Industry#Jbs
Healthline

Salmonella Found in Ground Meat Products: How to Cook Safely This Summer

A study by Consumer Reports concludes that salmonella can frequently be found in packages of ground chicken, beef, pork, and turkey. Experts say ground meat is more susceptible to food-borne illnesses because of the way it is prepared. They recommend that you cook meat products thoroughly and store them safely...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Popculture

Ready-to-Eat Salad Kits Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

If you have salad in your refrigerator, you should do a quick double-check before your next mealtime. Nearly 1,000 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products are at the center of a new recall issued by St. Paul Park, Minnesota company Northern Tier Bakery, LLC due to possible listeria contamination. The recall was issued on June 9, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) immediately informing consumers of the health alert in a recall notice posted to its website.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mashed

How Rising Food Costs Encourage Chefs To Repurpose Food

Before the pandemic, experts warned that our current food supply system was not sustainable. The pandemic forced businesses to shut down, causing a ripple in the supply chain. War, climate change, disease, and political factors stressed the global food system before COVID rocked it. According to Reuters, these factors contributed to global food prices rising a staggering 13% in March, a new record high.
FOOD & DRINKS
dailypaws.com

Primal Pet Foods Recalls 1 Lot of Frozen Dog Food Because of Potential Listeria Contamination

Primal Pet Foods is recalling a single lot of its frozen beef patty dog food after a sample tested positive for listeria. The food in question is the Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula that come in 6-pound bags. In its recall notice, the company said the 66 cases—396 bags of food—were distributed in late April to Maryland, Georgia, Texas, and British Columbia in Canada. The orange bags were sold in retailers' freezer sections.
MARYLAND STATE
Agriculture Online

Corn, soybean good/excellent rating drops, USDA says

The USDA released its 14th Crop Progress report Tuesday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of July 3, 7% of corn is silking compared with 11% for the...
AGRICULTURE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy