ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hochul signs three bills to reduce greenhouse gasses

By Amal Tlaige
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c338A_0gVdAeOT00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create new jobs. This comes just days after the Supreme Court’s Environmental Protection Agency Ruling, restricting the agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gasses.

Gov. Hochul says the recent Supreme Courts ruling was an attack on the EPAs responsibility to protect Americans against pollution. The Governor signed three bills that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create more jobs.

At a press event on Tuesday Gov. Hochul said, “My dad worked at the steel plant, my grandpa worked at the steel plant we’d drive by by day, and you could not see the color of the sky, in fact as a little kid I thought the sky was always orange. Because that was the smoke, the pollution, the toxins billowing out and no one paid attention to it.”

Supreme Court curbs EPA’s climate powers

Hochul says just a generation later, those skies were pristine, all due to the efforts of the EPA, but the Supreme Court says the power to set emission regulations now belongs to Congress.

Commissioner of New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation, Basil Seggos says this ruling comes in the middle of a climate crisis, “And this has the chance to set the country back significantly and possibly irreparably unless the EPA and Congress are able to find ways to effectively regulate Greenhouse Gas emissions.”

Seggos says New York has strong climate laws and doesn’t need to rely on the federal government’s authority. With buildings being New York’s largest source of greenhouse gasses, one of this bills signed into law will help to promote thermal energy networks throughout New York.

DEC: Greenhouse gas emissions decreased 17% since 2005

Michael Sachse is CEO of Dandelion Energy, a company that helps homeowners switch to geothermal energy to heat and cool their homes. He says, the best thing we can do, is use less power, “If you’re getting solar to create electricity, if you’re buying wind power off the grid, our company provides geothermal which is incredibly efficient so you’re using a lot less power which means that your impact is less.”

Sachse says in this environment, it makes more economical sense to use cleaner sources of energy with the cost of everything on the rise.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Office of Cannabis Management accuses 52 businesses of illicit sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Slow and steady wins the race, but it appears some businesses are tired of waiting for New York to launch cannabis retail. The Office of Cannabis Management accuses 52 businesses of labeling themselves “legal cannabis dispensaries”, although the state hasn’t yet issued any licenses. They’re also accused of “gifting” — taking […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
NEWS10 ABC

State grant funding announced for water infrastructure improvements

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Clean water is a necessity. To help New York communities, more grant funding will be available for clean water and sewer infrastructure improvements. “We are stewards of this planet,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “We have a moral responsibility to clean up the messes of the past.” On Thursday, Governor Hochul announced $225 […]
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

New York COVID update Thursday, July 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, July 7, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.89%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases is 7,526 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,255 an increase of 49. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 15 deaths reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gasses#Wind Power#Supreme Courts#Politics State#The Supreme Court#Americans#Congress
NEWS10 ABC

Republicans push back on new NYS gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—Part of the new New York State gun laws recently passed following the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down New York’s concealed carry law has to do with locations where people cannot carry a concealed weapon. Those locations include parks. Senator Dan Stec, who represents the North Country said he believes New York’s […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul announces crackdown on underage drinking

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An initiative by the Governor’s office aims to cut down on underage drinking and driving during the summer concert season. Known as Operation Prevent, investigators from the State Liquor Authority, State Police, State Parks Police, and local law enforcement will conduct sweeps at venues across the state.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Jobs
NEWS10 ABC

Bear spotted in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schodack Police Department said a bear was spotted looking for food by many residents on Thursday morning. Police said black bears have been active in the area recently. Police said young male black bears are being pushed out of their mother’s care and forced...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two new license plates out now for Vermont veterans

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Vermont state Governor Phil Scott announced two new Vermont license places honoring veterans. The governor joined the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs in announcing plates specific to veterans who earned an Air Medal or a Bronze Star during their time in military service.
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Fisherman rescued, fell onto rocks at Rondout Creek

MARBLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 8, Environmental Conservation Officers responded to a call for an injured person along the rocks of Rondout Creek in Marbletown. Officials say the man had fallen onto the rocks while fishing along the shoreline of the creek. Conservation officers, along with officers from...
MARBLETOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy