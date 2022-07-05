ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Traffic stop near Grimes County line yields illegal short barreled rifle, numerous drugs, and the arrest of a Bryan woman

By Andre Perrard
navasotanews.com
 3 days ago

A car stopped for expired temporary registration near Grimes County winds up with the arrest of a Bryan woman on numerous charges. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says they stopped that car after it turned onto Highway 6 South...

navasotanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Arrests Follow A Stabbing And A Car Rear Ending A Trash Truck

A 40 year old Bryan man tells Bryan police it was his fault that he was stabbed by his 64 year old father. According to the BPD arrest report, the two men had been drinking and fighting when the stabbing took place Wednesday just before four a-m at a home south of the Bryan city cemetery. The son refused medical treatment for wounds to to his chest, bicep, and eyebrow. Six officers were at the scene, and both the son and father refused to give statements. The father, Stephen Dozier of Houston, was arrested for family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dozier is out of jail after posting a $30,000 dollar bond.
BRYAN, TX
navasotanews.com

One suspect jailed and accused of robbing Mid-South Synergy Kiosks

A Houston area man is in jail after being accused of burglarizing two kiosks for Mid-South Synergy. Navasota Police got the report of a burglary around 8 am on June 26th. During heir investigation, officers were contacted by Montgomery County officers about a similar occurrence at their Montgomery Mid-South location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#County Line#Marijuana#Crips#Law Enforcement#Nato
KBTX.com

Bryan police arrest man for damaging equipment at Bryan middle school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Electrical components and a flood light were destroyed at Davilla Middle School Wednesday morning. Bryan police arrived at the school and arrested Jared Matthew Beard for criminal mischief. Authorities discovered that the chiller capacitor was blown causing the chiller to be shut down. The main distribution...
KBTX.com

One dead after vehicle driving in the wrong lane flips over

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead following a crash on FM 485, northeast of Cameron, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Thursday night around 8:10 p.m., DPS says a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on FM 485 near CR 255 and drove onto the wrong side of the road. A vehicle was heading eastbound toward the Ford, when the Ford driver made an “evasive maneuver” to avoid crashing.
CAMERON, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED IN WALLER CO. AFTER INVESTIGATORS SEIZE OVER 200 POUNDS OF METH, 18 POUNDS OF COCAINE

Two men are in Waller County custody on suspicion of drug trafficking after authorities seized hundreds of pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, an investigator with the Westside Narcotics Task Force stopped a passenger vehicle traveling on Business 290, just east of FM 359. A narcotics K9 was deployed to assist at the scene, and alerted to an odor of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Weekend hit and run leaves Walker County 11-year-old dead

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash two miles outside of Huntsville. Investigators believe 11-year-old A’zyrria Murphy-Jones was walking along the 200 block of FM-1696 when she was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. The driver fled the scene.
WALKER COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies in Milam County motorcycle accident

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Milam County. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a fatal crash on FM-486 – near CR-439, south of Thorndale. A Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound was unable to turn in the roadway, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Three Family Members Arrested After 12 Bryan Police Officers Respond To A Disturbance

12 Bryan police officers respond to a disturbance at 2:30 the morning of July 4 which led to the arrests of three family members on multiple charges. 42 year old Andrew Ybarra Sr., 25 year old Andrew Ybarra Jr., and 20 year old Adam Ybarra of Bryan are all out of jail after posting bonds following their arrest for forcing their way into the home of Andrew Junior’s ex-wife with the intent of assaulting the woman, her boyfriend, and the boyfriend’s cousin.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR JULY 6, 2022

ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
navasotanews.com

Former Navasota man who spent time in prison for DWI arrested on another DWI charge

A former Navasota man is in jail again after being charged with his 5th DWI. The arrest report from Bryan Police says they stopped 50 year old Kelvin Dequir White of Bryan, formerly Navasota, for running a stop sign. The officer smelled alcohol, and the man said he only had two beers at the local Twin Peaks restaurant.
kwhi.com

WOMAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Brenham woman was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Tuesday, Officer Jernigan responded to the 900 block of Harrington Street in reference to a verbal disturbance. Contact was made with Andrea Jackson, 36 of Brenham, who was found to have an open and active warrant for her arrest out of the Travis County Sheriff’s Department for Cruelty to a Non-Livestock Animal. Jackson was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Police search for missing Bryan teen

BRYAN, Texas — Police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared Sunday evening in Bryan. Miriam Zuseth Serna was last seen Sunday around the 2100 block of Stone Meadow in Bryan, Brazos County. Police say she was last seen wearing a black shirt, light-colored jeans, and sandals. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

11-year-old saves infant brother during violent struggle with intruder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enrique Dominguez-Barranco was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges after police say he attempted to kidnap his 1-year-old child from their custodial parent’s home. An 11-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister grappled with Dominguez-Barranco after he broke into their home. According to an arrest...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

POLICE PURSUIT ENDS IN FATAL CRASH

Just after 10 pm Tuesday night a Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson when he observed a Kawasaki motorcycle doing in excess of 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. As he activated his emergency lights the motorcycle accelerated and fled north on Hardin Store at times reaching 130 miles per hour. As they approached FM 2978 the driver turned north and again accelerated. As they approached Research Forest Drive a passenger car was pulling out onto FM 2978. The motorcycle, still running close to 100 miles per hour struck the front of the vehicle. The motorcycle driver was ejected. The motorcycle crossed all lanes of FM 2978, crossed a grassy shoulder, and came to rest in the parking lot of a business. Deputies immediately got out and initiated CPR. Magnolia Fire Department responded along with MCHD however the victim was pronounced deceased. The name of the 26-year-old male has not yet been released. He has been handled multiple times by law enforcement. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office assisted DPS in the investigation. Like any officer-involved situation where a death is involved, it will be presented to a Grand Jury. Several wreckers including Extreme, All Points, Range 3, and Spring Creek assisted in traffic control to free up MCSO deputies to make calls. The motorcycle was removed by Range 3 Wrecker Service and the vehicle was removed by Spring Creek Wrecker Service.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy