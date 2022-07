A New Jersey executive flipped a home in Boca Raton to a luxury carpet mogul for $17.2 million, a 60 percent markup from its purchase price a year ago. Property records show Jeffrey and Amy Kaplan sold the house at 1371 Royal Palm Way to the family trusts of Candice and Steven Stark. Charles Raich signed as trustee on behalf of the buyers. David W. Roberts of Royal Palm Realty represented both the buyers and sellers.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO