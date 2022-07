HELENA — This weekend the Helena Bighorns are hosting their exposure camp that will give fans and coaches a peek into what's to come in the 2022-23 season. “For us, the coaching staff and the owners it's to evaluate all the new new players that we've got in and obviously the returning players that are that are coming back for next season. For the players, it's an opportunity for them to get seen not only by, you know, the Helena Bighorns. But there are some tier two teams, which is the next level of junior here as well throughout the weekend,” head coach Scott Cunningham said.

HELENA, MT ・ 16 HOURS AGO