Outlook unclear for ‘red flag’ gun law in South Carolina

By Mary Green
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - States could receive money from the federal government to establish and maintain red flag laws – through the new bipartisan gun safety law. Nearly 20 states have these measures, which let courts suspend someone’s guns if they’re determined to be a threat to themselves or...

Thomas Williams
3d ago

redflag laws go against everything our judicial system stands for. when accused of a crime it is the burden of the state to prove someone is guilty. with redflag laws it is the burden of the individual to prove they are not a danger.A family member can say you threatened them or that you have been talking about suicide and they will take your weapons until YOU can prove you don't pose a risk to yourself or anyone else. and who is going to pay for the attorneys and the mental evaluations? redflag is unconstitutional!

F Tanner
3d ago

What these government has to do is lock up all the criminals.. not soft on criminals like NY CA IL DC.. not catch N release. Take serious move on people with memtal issues that so openly and boldly posting videos on YouTube… that they ARE going to do harm.

Bryan Payne
3d ago

Lindsey Graham and the other democrats will weaponize it. like they did with the DOJ THE FBI AND IRS !! THIS IS WHY THE DEMOCRATS WERE SO HAPPY THE RHINOS HELPED PASS IT ! FACT.

