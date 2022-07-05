ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Message in a bottle found in Virginia river after 44 years

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MG5kB_0gVdACsF00

July 5 (UPI) -- A father and son walking along the York River in Virginia found a message in a bottle that had been launched by a young boy 44 years earlier.

Brian Daliege said he was walking with his son on Monday near York River State Park when they found an old glass Pepsi bottle on a ledge over the water.

"The river comes up and there's a 4-foot drop, and it was on top of that, like a big wave had pushed it up there," Daliege told WVEC-TV.

The bottle contained a note that appeared to have been written by a child. The note included a phone number and instructed the finder to "ask for Don Kendrick."

The phone number turned out to be a dead end, but Daliege's wife, Megan Daliege, posted photos of the discovery on Facebook, and her post was shared hundreds of times within hours.

The post came to the attention of Tracy Kendrick, whose husband, Don, had thrown three messages in bottles into the river 44 years ago, when he was 12 years old.

"We've offered it back to Don Kendrick, we haven't heard back yet whether he wants it or not," Brian Daliege said. "It's just a cool story."

Comments / 126

itsme
3d ago

finally, a story that doesn't have to do with crime, politics or race. just a nice heartwarming story. there IS still life left out there!!

Reply(6)
152
Lydia Raley
3d ago

Such sweet childhood antics . Hope he wants the note back a great story for Grandkids if has or even in the towns community center as a history memorial.

Reply
36
HOAKIE
3d ago

Could’ve been a better story if we knew what the note said & where it was thrown in the water & where it was found? A pic of the note would’ve been nice, too.

Reply(10)
42
Related
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Virginia

If you have never been to Virginia, you are definitely missing out on some nice experiences. While it is true that it is not as popular as other states - North Carolina, Florida, or South Carolina, for example, there is no doubt that Virginia is worth exploring.
VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

Virginia couple feared missing at sea are safe after sailboat hits dangerous weather

A Virginia couple feared missing after they hit dangerous weather as they sailed to the Portuguese islands of Azores has been found safe and sound. Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65 years old and from Virginia Beach, radioed the Coast Guard in Virginia on Friday, telling watch standers they were unscathed and headed for home. They were about 80 miles east of Chincoteague at the time, but they were not in distress nor did they need any assistance, according to a press release from the agency.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
UPI News

Dramatic photos show tree burning from the inside out

When firefighters from the Ridgeville Township Volunteer Firefighter Department arrived on the scene to extinguish a burning tree Tuesday morning, they were met with a particularly challenging job. Lightning from some early morning storms had struck and ignited a tree near a home in Ridgeville, Ohio, a town between Dayton...
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Virginia Sailors Who Were Reported Missing Found Safe After Getting Struck by Lightning

A Virginia couple has confirmed they are safe after they were reported missing while sailing to Portugal. The U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release on Friday that Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones reached out to its command center in Virginia to let them know they're safe and on their way back to Hampton. At the time they were 80 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
AccuWeather

Woman captures the moment lightning strikes her husband's car

The bright bolt crashed to the ground mere feet from the camera, striking the pickup truck as it coasted down a Florida highway carrying the woman's husband and children. During a storm in Tampa, Florida, on July 1, Michaelle May Whalen decided that it would be a cool idea to try to get a video of the lightning as her family caravanned down the highway. Little did she know that the video she took would capture the lightning striking the truck in front of her, a truck that her husband and three children were in.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Omaha couple who planted 'bee-friendly' flowers in their garden discover more than 6,000 bees living inside the WALLS of their home: 'You could hear them buzzing'

A couple in Omaha, Nebraska were only trying to do good when they planted 'bee-friendly' plants outside their home. But soon they discovered that the pollinators that they had hoped to attract had made their home in the walls of their 100-year-old house. Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre first discovered something...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pepsi
CNN

Opinion: Mississippi is no longer a world unto itself

W. Ralph Eubanks is the author of the new book "A Place Like Mississippi: A Journey Through a Real and Imagined Literary Landscape" (Timber Press), as well as "Ever Is a Long Time" and "The House at the End of the Road." He is a visiting professor of English and Southern Studies at the University of Mississippi. The views expressed here are his. View more opinion on CNN.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The US Sun

Who are the Whitaker family and are they inbred?

FILMMAKER Mark Laita created a documentary which explored the real lives of America's most inbred family. Meet the Whitakers, a family who lives in an isolated shack, which cuts them off from civilisation. Who are the Whitaker family?. The Whitakers made it to the spotlight after a photographer named Mark...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
UPI News

Georgia Guidestones demolished for safety after explosion

July 7 (UPI) -- The rest of the Georgia Guidestones has been demolished for safety reasons after an explosion damaged part of the 19-foot-high granite monument known as "America's Stonehenge" Investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released surveillance footage of Wednesday's explosion in a series of Twitter posts, showing...
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
Chip Chick

After She Went Missing 40 Years Ago Under Mysterious Circumstances, Her Daughter Was Told Never To Ask Questions

Lonene Rogers, also known as "Lonnie" to many, was a nearly-deaf woman from Hayfield Township, Pennsylvania. But, she was so much more than that to her community. Lonene was a charismatic friend with a glowing smile who never used her challenges as an excuse. She also married and became a wonderful mother to two– a daughter named Alison and a son named Aaron.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
392K+
Followers
60K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy