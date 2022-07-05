ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Warwick’s Rocky Point Clam Shack Forced to Close But Will Relocate

By Tim Weisberg
 3 days ago
A trip to Warwick, Rhode Island on Independence Day was met with heartbreak when it was discovered that the Rocky Point Clam Shack was closed. Not just closed for the holiday, either. Closed-because-they-have-to-move closed. The clam shack, which is designed to look like something straight out of Warwick’s beloved...

Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
