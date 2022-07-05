ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

100+ Photos of Lubbock’s 4th on Broadway Parade

By Rob Breaux
Lonestar 99.5
Lonestar 99.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lubbock's 4th on Broadway is 2 and a half miles of fun and the people of this fine city seemed to really enjoy it (except...

lonestar995fm.com

Comments / 1

 

Related
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s HobbyTown Is Moving to Offer More Fun

One of Lubbock's most beloved hobby, collectibles and toy stores is moving locations to make it bigger and better than we have ever seen. If you haven't been to HobbyTown, you're missing out. No matter if you need something for a kiddo, yourself or a fun game night, they have everything you need. HobbyTown is actually a chain that started in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was founded back in 1985 and now has grown coast to coast. They have more than 100 franchise stores in over 35 states, making it one of the leaders in the retail hobby and specialty toy industry.
LUBBOCK, TX
Nate Tauferner Helps Homeowners Migrate to Lubbock, Texas

Nate Tauferner is a Texas, Lubbock realtor. Nate specializes in Texas real estate and is committed to helping American homeowners find the best homes in Lubbock. The home of Buddy Holly, Texas Tech University, and one of the most child-friendly places in America, Lubbock is among the best places parents could want to settle down in. Even though Lubbock is ranked highly on the list of American cities with the lowest costs of living, the most expensive homes and lots are marketed the most, and many people do not get the opportunity to leverage the many benefits it brings.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Capes for Crosby event happening Friday afternoon at Maxey Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The parents of a 4-year-old boy on life support are asking people to dress up like superheroes to wish him goodbye. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office found 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt unconscious after he fell into a swimming pool in South Lubbock County on Saturday, July 2, just after 5 p.m. The child was taken to Covenant Medical Center by EMS. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Can You Get Out Of A Speeding Ticket In Lubbock? One Driver Says Yes

It's happened to all of us. You're running late for a hair appointment and pedicure, or maybe trying to make it to Evie Mae's before they run out of ribs on a Saturday. You're not paying too much attention because you're in a hurry, but you do notice that you seem to be moving pretty quickly. You glance in your rear view mirror, and your heart sinks when you see the unmistakable light patten of a Lubbock PD cruiser flagging you down.
LUBBOCK, TX
Aaron Watson
FMX 94.5

City of Lubbock Plans to Host Food Trucks at the Civic Center

One of the biggest problems with food trucks is figuring out where to find them. At least for two Tuesdays in Lubbock, that won't be an issue. The City of Lubbock is teaming up with the Fire Marshal's Office and the Environmental Health Department to bring a Food Truck Alley to the Lubbock Civic Center's parking lot.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City of Lubbock welcomes back Movies in the Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Parks and Recreation Department welcomes back Movies in the Park Summer Series for Park and Recreation Appreciation Month. The series will include three movie showings kicking off with The Goonies at Miller Park July 9. The event begins at 8:00 p.m., and movies start playing at sundown. The event is free for all ages and thanks to our sponsor, Amerigroup, there will be free popcorn and drinks for everyone to enjoy. Parks and Recreation pop-up trailer will also be making its debut at the event. We encourage moviegoers to bring their own chairs and blankets.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Flippers Tavern Goes Back to Basics With New Menu

Flippers Tavern is a well-loved bar and restaurant in Lubbock located on Ave. Q and 14th Street, known best for their pinball theme, neon lights and delicious hot dogs. Flippers was my go-to spot every Friday when I was in college because they had good drinks, a great vibe, and I could still enjoy their food as a vegetarian. That’s something that was really important to me because Lubbock doesn’t have many vegetarian or vegan-friendly restaurants.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Candy at Parades Has to Be One of the Dumbest Ideas Ever

Typical Lubbockites, who no doubt love to complain about the price of gas, fought in the streets over a couple of cents worth of candy. I wanted to get the part about the Lubbock dumbassery out of the way. Yes, it appears there were at least two instances of people fighting in the streets over candy. There was the one brawl that everyone has already seen on film, and a second incident in which a woman allegedly tried to back her car up into somebody.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

A Superhero Send-Off for 4-Year-Old Lubbock Boy Who Will Save Lives as an Organ Donor

An event to honor a young Lubbock boy will provide him a superhero send-off on Friday, July 8th, 2022. Last week a 4-year-old boy was involved in a possible drowning. An official report from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office stated that a boy was found unconscious in a pool on July 2nd when LCSO and the Woodrow Fire Department arrived on scene. The boy, now identified as Crosby Pruitt, was taken to Covenant Medical Center by EMS and put on life support.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

July 4 weekend fires in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Over July 4 weekend, 68 fires were worked by Lubbock Fire Rescue. According to LFR, the fires were broken down by day and not by type or cause. One fire burned land at 146th and Frankford Avenue on Monday at approximately 10:00 p.m., but an exact number of acres burned is unknown at the time. There were approximately 30 head of cattle on the land, but none were harmed and they were all accounted for, according to LFR.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

It’s Time for a Fireworks Purge in Lubbock

In The Purge, all crime is legal for 24 hours. This includes everything; that's why they say "all." My idea adopts the central idea from The Purge and modifies it to the world of fireworks. Here's where I'm going with this: for two hours, every 4th of July, ALL FIREWORKS...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Parks and Rec Showing ‘The Goonies’ & More for Free This Summer

Summer days tend to get repetitive with the same old swimming, fishing and camping adventures. Lubbock families can add some cinematic fun under the stars to that list. Lubbock's Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back Movies in the Park in honor of Parks and Recreations Appreciation Month. The three movies being shown this summer are definitely worth appreciating.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock fire at Mackenzie Village shopping center

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday evening at approximately 9:45, the roof of Mackenzie Village Shopping Center caught on fire, according to scanner traffic. This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

