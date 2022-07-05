US Forecast

Mallow-leaf ninebark, a native deciduous shrub, is a member of the rose family. Ninebark refers to how the plant sheds its bark in layers. The shrub grows between two and six feet tall. Showy clusters of delicate white flowers bloom amongst broad, lobed leaves. The flowers are a favorite amongst pollinators. In fall, the foliage may be vibrant red or dusty rose brown.

