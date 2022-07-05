ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;76;67;82;58;Some sunshine;NE;11;59%;26%;8. Albuquerque, NM;88;67;90;67;A t-storm around;WSW;7;35%;41%;10. Anchorage, AK;74;56;69;54;Partly sunny, nice;W;9;63%;22%;5. Asheville, NC;88;70;86;71;A drenching t-storm;NW;6;73%;85%;8. Atlanta, GA;93;75;94;76;A t-storm around;WSW;6;62%;53%;12. Atlantic City, NJ;78;71;88;73;A...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TownLift

Wasatch Wildflowers: Mallow-leaf Ninebark (physocarpus malvaceus)

Mallow-leaf ninebark, a native deciduous shrub, is a member of the rose family. Ninebark refers to how the plant sheds its bark in layers. The shrub grows between two and six feet tall. Showy clusters of delicate white flowers bloom amongst broad, lobed leaves. The flowers are a favorite amongst pollinators. In fall, the foliage may be vibrant red or dusty rose brown.
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy