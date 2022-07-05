PI Fourth of July visitor numbers down from 2021

The warm and sunny weather, along with the Fourth of July holiday, combined to create what was a busy day at Presque Isle State Park.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) released the estimated attendance numbers for the Fourth of July.

The department is reporting that 35,000 people were on the Peninsula on Monday, which is down from last year’s attendance as 2021 had just over 39,000 park visitors.

Attendance estimates for the entire three-day holiday weekend have not been released at this time.

