Erie, PA

PI Fourth of July visitor numbers down from 2021

By Matt Mathias
 3 days ago

The warm and sunny weather, along with the Fourth of July holiday, combined to create what was a busy day at Presque Isle State Park.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) released the estimated attendance numbers for the Fourth of July.

PSP reports Erie DUI checkpoint results

The department is reporting that 35,000 people were on the Peninsula on Monday, which is down from last year’s attendance as 2021 had just over 39,000 park visitors.

Attendance estimates for the entire three-day holiday weekend have not been released at this time.

Related
YourErie

PSP celebrates 50th anniversary of first female troopers

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are celebrating the 50th anniversary of first female troopers joining the force. In 1972, 14 women became Pennsylvania State Troopers. We reached out to state troopers in our region to hear what they had to say about this historic moment. Krista Jackson, a state trooper, said not everyday is easy, however […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Summer travelers see a little relief at the gas pump

The price of gasoline is dropping. AAA representatives said over the last few weeks, demand for gasoline has gone down, with the exception of the Fourth of July holiday. Preliminary data suggests the demand has gone back up. However, prices have dropped every day this week. AAA East Central Spokesperson Lynda Lambert said drivers will […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Mail truck wipes out, loses door, stops in ditch

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A United States Postal Service (USPS) mail truck recently crashed in Erie County. At about 11:25 a.m. on July 3, a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper found a USPS mail truck (a 1994 Grumman Allied LLV-A) in a ditch on the side of Griffey Road in Conneaut Township. According to a PSP report, the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PennDOT warns drivers of increasing deer population

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials are reminding drivers to stay alert and keep and eye out for deer. They say there’s a high deer population in Northwest Pa., so you will see more dead deer on the sides of the road. Last year there was nearly 500 deer-related crashes. Sometimes when a deer […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Family displaced by fire in Cranesville, community steps in to assist

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three adults and nine children were able to escape from a blaze Wednesday morning as a fire tore through the home. First responders from Cranesville, Albion, Platea, Springfield and others arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m., after receiving reports of a structure fire. The fire is thought to have originated at the rear of the house, and it slowly worked its way forward and showed heavy flames.
CRANESVILLE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 8-10

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Celebrate the annual fundraiser for the North East Fire Department at the North East Cherry Festival. This event is filled with family entertainment, midway rides, a parade on July 9 at 2 p.m., games, vendors, food, and of course cherry pies. This festival will be taking place all weekend long at Gibson Park in Downtown North East. For more information on this event check out their website.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pa Budget would include child tax credits, millions for education

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers, nearly a week into the state’s new fiscal year, began passing budget legislation Thursday to add billions into surplus accounts, significantly boost education spending and fund new environmental programs. The Republican-majority House passed the main budget bill with little debate on a 180-20 vote, hours after representatives were briefed on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Apartment fire breaks out on State Street

A fire broke out in an upstairs apartment on Wednesday night, sending emergency crews to respond. Calls went out around 9:20 p.m. for a fire at 29th and State Street. Crews were able to make quick work of this fire when they arrived on the scene. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene. No one […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

U.S. Coast Guard offers boating safety tips

As the search continues for the missing boater on Lake Erie, the U.S. Coast Guard has some advice for anyone planning a trip out on the water. “Ensure you have all your PFDs, fire extinguishers, not doing anything out of the ordinary. Make sure the speed that you’re traveling is a comfortable speed,” said Petty […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

US employers add a solid 372,000 jobs in sign of resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers shrugged off high inflation and weakening growth to add 372,000 jobs in June, a surprisingly strong gain that will likely spur the Federal Reserve to keep sharply raising interest rates to try to cool the economy and slow price increases. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the government […]
BUSINESS
YourErie

Search for missing boater continues in Lake Erie

Search crews spent a second day on Lake Erie as they looked for any sign of a boater who reportedly fell overboard. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, multiple search crews were back on Lake Erie on July 8. The search began Thursday, July 7 off of the Chautauqua County shoreline, which is close […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Amazon Prime members to get free food deliveries through Grubhub deal

(The Hill) — Amazon and Grubhub announced a deal Wednesday that will allow Amazon Prime subscribers in the United States to get free delivery from certain restaurants. The e-commerce giant also has an option to purchase a 2 percent stake in Grubhub as part of the deal. Amazon can purchase a further 13 percent stake at a “formula-based price,” calculated primarily by the number of new customers added in the deal.
BUSINESS
