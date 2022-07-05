How To Build an Approvable Business Case for Automating Your Source To Pay Processes

2022 has already proven that it is a disruptive force to be reckoned with across the business world. And this is particularly true for the manufacturing industry. Despite being renowned for its deliberate and slow moving pace to adopting technology, there was a strong sense of optimism heading into the final few months of 2021 among manufacturing and supply chain professionals. With increased spending from the Biden administration and digital transformation efforts spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a genuine feeling that the manufacturing space would begin to become a much more sophisticated operator. Unfortunately, the exact opposite happened as the years of lack of real innovation, within the industry have been laid bare; first, by the historic supply chain crisis we continue to face, and then compounded by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

