Ageing is correlated with elevated bladder cancer incidence, morbidity and mortality. Advanced age is also associated with elevated markers of chronic inflammation and perturbations in gut and urinary tract microbiota. One reason for the increased incidence and mortality of bladder cancer in the elderly might be that age-associated changes in multiple microbiomes induce systemic metabolic changes that contribute to immune dysregulation with potentially tumorigenic effects. The gut and urinary microbiomes could be dysregulated in bladder cancer, although the effect of these changes is poorly understood. Each of these domains - the immune system, gut microbiome and urinary microbiome - might also influence the response of patients with bladder cancer to treatment. Improved understanding of age-related alterations to the immune system and gut and urinary microbiomes could provide possible insight into the risk of bladder cancer development and progression in the elderly. In patients with bladder cancer, improved understanding of microbiota might also provide potential targets for therapeutic intervention.

