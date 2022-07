The man indicted on charges of opening fire inside a Western Maryland machine shop last month, killing three co-workers, told a sheriff’s deputy he pulled the trigger. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was indicted on 34 counts in connection with the June 9 shooting at Columbia Machine, in the rural community of Smithsburg. He allegedly worked until he left the building to retrieve a weapon, went back inside and fired on employees near a breakroom.

SMITHSBURG, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO