Lounette Hall

Lounette Sowell Hall, 85, of Valdosta, died on Friday, July 1, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Brooks County to the late Woodrow Wilson Sowell and Toinette Youmans Sowell, and grew up in Brooks County and Pinetta, FL. During her school days, Mrs. Lounette loved to play basketball. Soon...
Geralene Faye Easler, 82, of Hahira, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Fellowship Home Brookside. She was born in Lowndes County on April 19, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Vasco Bussey and Lawanna DeLoach Parramore. Mrs. Easler owned and operated Jim’s Auto Glass. Geralene loved to fish, spend time with her family, and cook. She was an avid Viking Football fan.
Cynthia Faith Slaughter, 65, of Lowndes County passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 surrounded by her family at South Georgia Medical Center under the compassionate care of her doctors, nurses, and caregivers. She was born on March 18, 1957, to the loving parents of David S. Waller, Sr. and Sharon Tyson Waller. She graduated from Lowndes High School in 1975 where she was on the basketball all region team having played for Coach Charles Cooper. She met Bill Slaughter during high school and they were married on June 6, 1975. They were married for 47 years prior to her passing. She retired from her family business Waller Heating & Air Conditioning in 2019. She devoted 40 years to serving and loving her customers and employees. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Valdosta and has been a lifelong resident of Lowndes County.
Archibald Little “Archie” Griffin, 89, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his residence. Born on March 19, 1933, at the Little-Griffin Hospital in Valdosta, he was the son of the late Carlus & Martica Griffin. During his younger days and extending into his college years, he was a camper, then a counselor at Camp Dixie, near Clayton, GA. He graduated from Valdosta High School around 1950. He then attended the Baylor School in Chattanooga for one year before transferring to Georgia Tech and finally graduated from the University of Georgia in the mid 1950’s. Being very athletic, he played football and basketball for Wright Bazemore and the Wildcats, and also Georgia Tech. At UGA he pledged Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) and was a three year letterman on the golf team. Playing golf would be a pastime Archie would continue throughout his life.
Louie James Barr, Jr., 65, of Jasper, FL, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his home. He was born in Valdosta on March 14, 1957 to the late James Lewie Barr and Lillian Oletha Vickers Barr. He was a maintenance mechanic and of the Church of God faith. He loved fishing, camping, hunting and riding motorcycles. Louie enjoyed working on his farm, spending time with his grandchildren, and traveling with his wife Marie Chambers Barr.
Ronnie Pittman, 69, of Valdosta, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on March 11, 1953, in Homerville, GA to the late Sam Pittman and Catherine Pittman Malone. Ronnie was in construction and was a long-time employee of Reames & Son Construction Co. He grew up in Homerville and had many fond memories of his childhood in a small town. He had so much fun and love for all his cousins and relatives he grew up with.
Mrs. Barbara G. Miller, 91, of Valdosta, died on Monday, July 4, 2022. She was born on June 13, 1931 in the Phillipines to the late Rovictor & Maxima Bicare. She was a homemaker and a Catholic. She is survived by her husband Robert G. Miller of Valdosta; her grandsons...
VALDOSTA – A coordinated effort from the Valdosta Fire Department, Lowndes County 911, and SGMC EMS, helped save an occupant from a structure fire on Kirkwood Cir. in Valdosta. Release:. On Tuesday, July 05, 2022, at 08:11 A.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure...
VALDOSTA - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts invites the community to help the arts flourish in Valdosta, Lowndes County, and surrounding regions. Release: The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts invites…. ATLANTA - Monkeypox testing using the CDC's orthopoxvirus will begin at Labcorp, doubling the testing...
VALDOSTA – A health fair at Scott Park hosted by Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliates will feature many health checks and resources free for the community. The Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliates presents Community Health Fair on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scott Park located at 1101 Old Statenville Road, Valdosta, GA 31601. The event will feature health screenings, resources, and free food and drinks.
