ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Service Programs Help Residents Pay Their Utility Bills

By Keisha Swafford
klax-tv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe increase in heat and fuel usage is causing a rise in utility bills. Service programs in Rapides Parish are helping these customers offset the cost. The CENLA Community Action Committee encourages residents to bring their utility bills to them. Angela Allen feels grateful they are helping...

klax-tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

Utility bill assistance available for Rapides Parish residents

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As utility bill prices continue to rise, the Cenla Community Action Committee is urging residents to qualify for assistance. “What we’re doing is conducting a series of outreaches and calling it a utility outreach tour,” said Pamela Ballott, Program Director for CCAC. “Individuals can come to any of the outreach sites that we have scheduled and bring in their documentation. They must bring in all the required documentation in order to receive assistance, and we will help them with the high utility bills that they have been receiving.”
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Work beginning at Dresser site in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will soon begin work activities for their offsite in-situ chemical oxidation treatments at the old Dresser facility in Rapides Parish. This is part of an interim remedial measure to address the affected groundwater in the area. State Representative...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton & Incoming DeRidder City Council Take Oaths of Office

The Swearing-in and Inauguration Ceremony for DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton and the DeRidder City Council took place this morning in the DeRidder High School auditorium. Elizabeth Granger provided the welcome speech. Pastor Martin Scott. The Posting of the Colors was done by the City of DeRidder Police Color Guard. Police Chief Craig Richard led the pledge, and Council Member Randy Larkin and Missy Dear sang the National Anthem. Local Dignitaries in attendance included Senator Mike Reece, Representative Charles Owen, and LTC Patrick Murphy from the 519th Military Police Battalion.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Bad gas recipients seek compensation for damaged vehicles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Friday, July 1, an estimated half dozen consumers’ vehicles stalled after getting gas at the Chadeaux gas station at 12210 Highway 165 near Kinder. For clarification, it’s the Chadeaux’s #3 about a half mile south of Coushatta casino and on the west side of the road. It’s owned by Kinder Ventures.
KINDER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rapides Parish, LA
Rapides Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
kalb.com

Confusion continues over Alexandria utility bills

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many utility customers with the City of Alexandria have been confused about why they have not received a utility bill for May and June. As KALB has reported, there has been an ongoing meter reader shortage and a security breach in the city’s computer system. Officials said the breach affected the utility database, halting the process that was already behind due to the meter reader shortage.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Giles Hyundai expanding into Central Louisiana

Giles Hyundai has opened it’s doors in Alexandria. Community partner and business owner, Bob Giles is expanding his dealership and extending his generosity into Central Louisiana. To learn more about the charitable organizations helped through Giles Gives back go to gilesgivesback.com.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money

Tyler is tracking our ongoing HEAT THREAT and slightly better rain possibilities on this Wednesday! Details here!. The Rapides Parish School Board said they have yet to receive an official response from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association on the ongoing debate over the new “select” school definition for sports.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utility Bill#Bills#Ccac#Med Express
KPLC TV

Water found in gas at Kinder station after multiple vehicles break down

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Water has been found in the fuel at a gas station on U.S. 165. A Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry inspector investigated Chadeaux’s on Sunday based on claims reported by KPLC, according to Baleigh C. Olah, an attorney for LDAF. Chadeaux’s General Manager Kevin...
KINDER, LA
99.9 KTDY

Water Discovered in South Louisiana Gas Station’s Fuel Tanks

A Louisiana Department of Agriculture spokesperson has confirmed that fuel sold at a South Louisiana gas station did contain water and that's why almost a dozen cars had to be towed after fueling at the station. Over the weekend several motorists had reported bouts of car trouble following a fuel stop at the station. Six of those vehicles had to be towed in for service.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Pro-choice protest in downtown Alexandria

Many protesters equipped with signs attended the "We Won’t Go Back" protest in Alexandria. New RPSB program will financially help anyone with a college degree become a teacher. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A growing crisis is taking place in school systems across the country as there are not...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria fire at 1610 Jackson Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at a two-story building at 1610 Jackson Street in Alexandria on July 6, 2022. The Alexandria Fire Department said they responded to the fire around 7:24 a.m. and successfully put it out. No injuries were reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kalb.com

AFD responds to 18-wheeler on fire on I-49

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Friday afternoon on I-49 near the Elliot downtown exit. AFD arrived at the scene and found heavy fire and smoke coming from an 18-wheeler. The fire was put out and no injuries have been reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

JDPSO Makes Protective Order Violation Arrest in Kinder

On July 4, 2022, Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Zaunbrecher Road in Kinder, LA, after being informed that the complainant's husband was at their residence damaging the home in violation of a protective order. Deputies arrived and located Mark Kevin Phillips, 60, and...
KINDER, LA
houmatimes.com

Bomb threats force evacuations across the state

Local news stations are reporting bomb threats at regional colleges and universities across Louisiana. South Louisiana Community College’s Morgan City campus has asked students to evacuate the campus due to a bomb threat. UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.- SLCC Young Memorial Campus has been cleared of any threats. The school is suspending any classes and other activities throughout the day. Classes will resume tomorrow as scheduled.
MORGAN CITY, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Updates to 2022-2023 Rapides Parish School Calendar

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Following Tuesday’s night’s school board meeting in Rapides Parish, a few changes were made to the 2022-2023 School Calendar. Before the meeting, students and faculty were off Feb. 20 - 21 for the Mardi Gras Holiday. After the meeting, a motion was passed to change that.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy