BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Like many others around the country, PennDOT is facing its own concerns brought on by the costs of inflation. PennDOT District Two Executive, Tom Zurat explained how inflation has marked an increase in the cost of fuel which has gone up about 100% in the last six months. Currently, PennDOT […]

BLAIR COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO