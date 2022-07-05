Long Beach Sports Top 10 Moments Of 2021-22: Millikan & Lakewood Reignite Softball Rivalry

It’s not easy making history at Long Beach Poly, but the girls’ tennis program did just that with the program’s first ever CIF championship last fall. The Jackrabbits had to fight for it, barely holding off San Dimas with a 10-8 win at the Claremont Club, securing a Division 4 CIF crown. Julia Sutedjo was a key player for the Jackrabbits, going 3-0 from the top singles spot to lead her team to the title.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO